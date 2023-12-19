Marvel and Disney drop Jonathan Majors after he is found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

By Anna Suffolk

Creed actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped from his upcoming projects after he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped by Disney and Marvel after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The 34-year-old was given the guilty verdict and charged with third degree assault and second degree aggravated assault.

Majors will now not play the role of Kang the Conqueror in any upcoming Marvel projects, where he was set to play a huge role in upcoming MCU films.

Jonathan Majors' ex Grace Jabbari (pictured) has alleged he assaulted her. Picture: Getty

After a two-week trial, the jury heard four days of evidence from Majors' ex, Grace Jabbari, who said their relationship turned physical after she noticed romantic texts on the actor's phone.

The pair met on set in 2021 of Marvel’s Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where Majors was playing Kang and Jabbari was working as a movement coach.

Majors' role in the MCU was set to lead to more projects in the new season of Loki and 2026's film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and it remains unclear whether the role will be recast or scrapped entirely.

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by Marvel and Disney. Picture: Alamy

Jonathan Majors also appeared in Creed III this year. Picture: Alamy

A lawyer for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement that his legal team is "grateful" that the jury notably did not find that he had intended to cause physical injuries to Ms Jabbari.

"Mr Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Majors’ PR firm, The Lede Company, has dropped the actor. He has also been dropped by his management at Entertainment 360.

Majors is set to be sentenced in February 2024 and faces up to a year in prison for the third degree assault charge.