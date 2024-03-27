Is Jhene Aiko going on tour in the UK?

By Anna Suffolk

Will Jhene Aiko take her 'Magic Hour' tour across the pond to UK and Europe? Here's everything we know.

Singer Jhene Aiko has announced she will be touring arenas for the 'Magic Hour' tour, with some very exciting support acts.

Singers Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, and Kiana Ledé will join the Aiko across North America this summer, after initially cancelling it due to the pandemic back in 2020.

Fans are thrilled to hear that Jhene is back on the road, and pose the question: will she bring the Magic Hour tour to the UK and Europe in 2024?

Will Jhene Aiko tour the UK & Europe in 2024?

There are no current plans for Jhene to bring her The Magic Hour tour across the pond to the UK, however fans are hoping she will do so following the string of US dates.

The 36-year-old last performed in the UK six years ago, so here's hoping she announces UK and Europe dates soon!

✨the magic hour tour✨



presale begins tomorrow at 10am (local) 💫

general tickets on sale Friday at 10am (local) at https://t.co/KPSqHW5mf9 💫 pic.twitter.com/rYlzrlGgrV — Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo (@JheneAiko) March 26, 2024

What are the Tour Dates for Jhene Aiko's The Magic Hour tour in the USA?

Check out the tour dates below:

Jun 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jun 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jun 22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Jun 23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

Jun 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Jun 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jun 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Jul 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Jul 6 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Jul 7 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Jul 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jul 12 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Jul 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Jul 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena

Aug 5 – San Fransisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Chase Center

Aug 8 – Portland, OR @ Golden Center

Aug 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Moda CEnter

Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 16 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

Aug 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena