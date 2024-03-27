Is Jhene Aiko going on tour in the UK?
27 March 2024, 17:14
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko talk marriage
Will Jhene Aiko take her 'Magic Hour' tour across the pond to UK and Europe? Here's everything we know.
Listen to this article
Singer Jhene Aiko has announced she will be touring arenas for the 'Magic Hour' tour, with some very exciting support acts.
Singers Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, and Kiana Ledé will join the Aiko across North America this summer, after initially cancelling it due to the pandemic back in 2020.
- Big Sean and Jhené Aiko appear to respond to split rumours
- Jhené Aiko children: How many does she have and who are the fathers of her children?
- Big Sean and Jhené Aiko reveal gender of their baby during concert
Fans are thrilled to hear that Jhene is back on the road, and pose the question: will she bring the Magic Hour tour to the UK and Europe in 2024?
Will Jhene Aiko tour the UK & Europe in 2024?
There are no current plans for Jhene to bring her The Magic Hour tour across the pond to the UK, however fans are hoping she will do so following the string of US dates.
The 36-year-old last performed in the UK six years ago, so here's hoping she announces UK and Europe dates soon!
✨the magic hour tour✨— Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo (@JheneAiko) March 26, 2024
presale begins tomorrow at 10am (local) 💫
general tickets on sale Friday at 10am (local) at https://t.co/KPSqHW5mf9 💫 pic.twitter.com/rYlzrlGgrV
What are the Tour Dates for Jhene Aiko's The Magic Hour tour in the USA?
Check out the tour dates below:
Jun 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Jun 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Jun 22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Jun 23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
Jun 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Jun 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jun 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Jul 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Jul 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Jul 6 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Jul 7 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
Jul 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Jul 12 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Jul 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Jul 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Aug 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena
Aug 5 – San Fransisco, CA @ Chase Center
Aug 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Chase Center
Aug 8 – Portland, OR @ Golden Center
Aug 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Moda CEnter
Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 16 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
Aug 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena