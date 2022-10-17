Big Sean and Jhené Aiko reveal gender of their baby during concert

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean revealed the gender of their child this weekend at a concert in Los Angeles.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have announced the gender of their baby in the cutest way - during a concert after they finished performing their joint single "I'm Gonna Be".

As the song drew to a close, the rapper hugged Aiko and shouted: “LA Make some noise! Make some noise for my baby boy!”

Aiko announced that she was expecting their first child together back in July and the baby is due in just over a month.

Aiko and Big Sean have been together for almost six years. Picture: Getty Images

The couple looked elated as they shared the news to the crowd in California.

Aiko recently revealed that she is 35 weeks pregnant, meaning that her baby boy should be born within the next month or so.

The pair celebrated the forthcoming birth this weekend with a baby shower surrounded by all of their family and friends.

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have announced that they’re having a baby boy last night at their LA performance 💙pic.twitter.com/3ErEh8yv7S — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) October 14, 2022

Aiko wore a cream feathered dress whilst Big Sean wore his infamous Burberry checked shirt.

Big Sean captioned his Instagram post of the shower with: "Love to everyone who been showering our baby wit love already."

13-year-old Namiko, who is Aiko's child from a previous relationship, was also present at the shower.

Fans were quick to comment on the news that the pair were expecting a baby boy and said: "I love them together so much! And so happy for them!"

Another said: "Jhené Aiko looks like she’s having thee most peaceful pregnancy. Love that for her."

Aiko and Big Sean have been together since 2016 but have been friends since 2012.