Big Sean pens sweet tribute to his “queen” Jhené Aiko for her birthday

Big Sean shares sweet post dedicated to Jhene Aiko on her birthday. Picture: Getty

Detroit rapper Big Sean has dedicated a sweet tribute to Jhené Aiko on her birthday. He posted several photos of them together on Instagram.

Big Sean payed tribute to his "queen" Jhene Aiko on her birthday, with a sweet Instagram post.

The Detroit rapper penned a touching message to the singer alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple throughout the years.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (Mar 16), Sean wrote “Happy 3.16 Queen @jheneaiko! Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do".

Despite being quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sean still let Jhene know how much she means to him.

Sean continued “Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next . 32 the Magic year, I’m a lucky ass ni**a,” added Sean.

Fans flooded the comment section, in hopes that they will officially get back together after splitting up, back in 2018.

One fan wrote "Man my dawg in love love....." while another wrote "Put a ring on it brother you guys look special together 🙏 god bless you both".

On her birthday, Jhené posted a collage of childhood pictures and captioned the post “Thank you all for the birthday wishes!!"

"Be well…take it easy.”

Sean and Aiko has had their share of ups and downs throughout the years. After breaking up in 2018, they reunited last year and musically collaborated on Jhené’s single “None of Your Concern”.

Sean also thanked Jhene for her support of his 2019 release "Single Again".

Do you think Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are back together ? Let us know @CapitalXTRA on Twitter.