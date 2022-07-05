Jhené Aiko children: How many does she have and who are the fathers of her children?

The 'Sativa' singer is currently pregnant!

Jhené Aiko has recently announced that she is pregnant with her second child, and the first with longtime partner Big Sean.

Whilst the unborn child will be Sean's first, Aiko already has a child from a previous relationship.

The two have previously collaborated on the 2016 album 'TWENTY88' together.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean expecting their first child together

Aiko and Big Sean performing at Coachella. Picture: Getty Images

The couple recently performed at Coachella together, before announcing their news last weekend (July 2) after Aiko was spotted with a bump in Los Angeles.

It is not clear how far along Aiko is with her pregnancy, however she has now confirmed the news in an Instagram post on July 3rd.

This will not be the first child for Aiko, who also has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko.

Big Sean pens sweet tribute to his “queen” Jhené Aiko for her birthday

Jhene and her daughter Namiko enjoying the sea together. Picture: Instagram

Who is the father of Namiko?

Aiko had Namiko when she was twenty years old. Namiko's dad is singer O'Ryan.

The singer was enrolled at West Los Angeles College at the time and had started taking voice lessons until she got pregnant.

O'Ryan, the father of Aiko's first child. Picture: Getty Images

What happened to Jhené Aiko and O'Ryan?

The two dated from 2005 to 2008, which was the year their daughter was born.

Jhene Aiko performing. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking to Refinery29, Jhené revealed that her daughter has inspired her to be more confident.

"My daughter doesn’t care what anyone thinks. I’ll ask her, ‘Are you sure you want to wear your hair like that today?’ She’ll respond, ‘Yeah, I don’t care,’ which I love."

"She puts me in my place a lot of times and shows me that she’s confident no matter what."