Jhené Aiko and Big Sean expecting their first child together

The couple are expecting their first child together after Jhené Aiko was spotted with a baby bump.

Singer Jhené Aiko and rapper Big Sean are having their first child together after being spotted in Los Angeles with a baby bump.

The couple have been off and on since 2016, but seem to be going from strength to strength over the last few years.

The couple performing at Coachella earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

The 34-year-old singer already has a child, 13-year-old Namiko, who she shares with singer O'Ryan Browner.

The child will be the 'I Don't F*ck With You' rapper's first.

The couple have collaborated on music together, producing the 2016 project 'TWENTY88' together.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean together. Picture: Instagram

In images obtained by TMZ, the couple were spotted on an outing in Los Angeles.

Aiko was wearing a grey bodycon dress, which clearly showed off her growing baby bump.

Big Sean responding to the news via Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Big Sean confirmed the news via his Instagram story, explaining that he "Can't wait to be a dad" and that he is "very grateful God continues to bless us".

Jhené Aiko posted an image on Instagram of herself as a child cradling her stomach, which possibly is her way of confirming the pregnancy.

