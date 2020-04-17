Big Sean hints at Jhené Aiko marriage proposal and says it’s “in the works”

Big Sean talks marriage with Jhene Aiko on Instagram Live. Picture: Getty/Instagram

During an Instagram Live session with Jhene Aiko, Big Sean revealed that a marriage proposal is "in the works".

Big Sean has left fans excited after reassuring Jhené Aiko that a marriage proposal is coming, after they are rekindling their romance.

On Wednesday (Apr 15) Jhene Aiko went on Instagram Live to interact with her fans during quarantine. However, she was later joined by Big Sean, where they had a flirtatious interaction.

During the session, as fans watched the two charm each other on screen, Sean told Aiko how good she looks, to which she replied, “Oh yeah? Why don’t you marry me?”.

While the 32-year-old singer appeared to be joking around, Sean revealed that a marriage proposal is on it's way. “It’s in the works,” the "Single Again" rapper replied.

He added “Don’t even trip.”

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko began dating in 2016. Picture: Getty

Before the pair got into narrate talk, Aiko joked about being single and that her DMs are “wide open.”

Sean wasn't here for her commentary, jokingly claiming that he’d fight anyone who flirted with Aiko. She then asserted that she would never compete for him, saying she “never compete, only completes.”

The couple have been on and off for a few years, after they began dating in 2016. In March 2019, they officially confirmed their split.

The pair reportedly ended things on good terms and still showed love to each other during their time apart.

However, fans believe they are back together. Neither parties have officially confirmed they are back together, but it’s been assumed that they reunited over the holidays.