Big Sean and Jhené Aiko appear to respond to split rumours

19 October 2023, 14:34

Jhene Aiko On Getting A Huge Tattoo Of Big Sean's Face

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have seemingly squashed rumours that the pair had split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rapper Big Sean and his girlfriend Jhené Aiko have seemingly addressed rumours that the pair had broken up following speculation from fans.

The rumours began after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling hearsay that they had split.

The pair welcomed a child together, Noah, last year, and have appeared to responded to the split rumours.

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean share a son, Noah, together.
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean share a son, Noah, together. Picture: Getty

Amid the rumours of a break up between Big Sean and Jhené, the 35-year-old 'Sativa' singer posted a few cryptic memes to her Instagram stories.

One read: "The guy who has u explaining the meaning of empathy is not ur soulmate," which fans seemingly took as a dig at Big Sean.

Another meme that Jhené posted included the phrase: "Get you a partner that doesn’t mind hurting people’s feelings when it comes to you."

Jhené and Big Sean had unfollowed each other (above), but now appear to be following each other again on Instagram.
Jhené and Big Sean had unfollowed each other (above), but now appear to be following each other again on Instagram. Picture: Instagram / Page Six

However, it appeared that this alleged separation was short lived, after they have now re-followed each other on Instagram.

The pair first went public with their romance in June 2016, and had a short break up before reconciling.

Jhené and Big Sean appear to be back on track, as they are gearing up to celebrate son Noah's first birthday in November.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When is Kourtney Kardashian's due date in 2023?

When is Kourtney Kardashian's due date in 2023?

Celebs

Ice Spice's high school photo goes viral after 'unrecognisable' transformation

Ice Spice's High School Photo Goes Viral After 'Unrecognisable' Transformation

Celebs

Who Is Ice Spice's Boyfriend? Her Mystery Man 'Confirmed' In New Relationship

Who Is Ice Spice's Boyfriend? Her Mystery Man 'Confirmed' In New Relationship

Central Cee Shares Rare Comment About Ice Spice Friendship

Central Cee Shares Rare Comment About Ice Spice Friendship

Trending

DDG claps back at fans in cryptic tweet after people weigh in on Halle Bailey relationship

DDG claps back at fans in cryptic tweet after people weigh in on Halle Bailey relationship

J. Cole Fans Resurface Video Dropping Famous 'Will & Jada' Line From Song Amid Separation Reports

J. Cole Fans Resurface Video Dropping Famous 'Will & Jada' Line From Song Amid Separation Reports
The Creed actor was seen embracing his ex Lori Harvey's Dad Steve at an NBA game.

Michael B. Jordan Reunites with Ex Lori Harvey's Dad One Year After Split

How Long Have Halle Bailey and Boyfriend DDG Been Together?

How Long Have Halle Bailey and Boyfriend DDG Been Together?

How old is Halle Bailey? Who is her boyfriend DDG? Here's the lowdown on the actress and singer.

Who is Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG? What is Halle Bailey's Net Worth?

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working