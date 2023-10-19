Big Sean and Jhené Aiko appear to respond to split rumours

Jhene Aiko On Getting A Huge Tattoo Of Big Sean's Face

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have seemingly squashed rumours that the pair had split.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rapper Big Sean and his girlfriend Jhené Aiko have seemingly addressed rumours that the pair had broken up following speculation from fans.

The rumours began after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling hearsay that they had split.

The pair welcomed a child together, Noah, last year, and have appeared to responded to the split rumours.

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean share a son, Noah, together. Picture: Getty

Amid the rumours of a break up between Big Sean and Jhené, the 35-year-old 'Sativa' singer posted a few cryptic memes to her Instagram stories.

One read: "The guy who has u explaining the meaning of empathy is not ur soulmate," which fans seemingly took as a dig at Big Sean.

Another meme that Jhené posted included the phrase: "Get you a partner that doesn’t mind hurting people’s feelings when it comes to you."

Jhené and Big Sean had unfollowed each other (above), but now appear to be following each other again on Instagram. Picture: Instagram / Page Six

However, it appeared that this alleged separation was short lived, after they have now re-followed each other on Instagram.

The pair first went public with their romance in June 2016, and had a short break up before reconciling.

Jhené and Big Sean appear to be back on track, as they are gearing up to celebrate son Noah's first birthday in November.