Jhené Aiko welcomes first child with Big Sean

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have announced the arrival of their first child together!

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have welcomed their first child to the world, a baby boy.

The pair both shared Instagram posts announcing the news of the birth of their son on 8th November.

Aiko already has a daughter, Namiko, 14, but this is the first child born to the couple.

The pair shared this picture of them in hospital to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Noah had a firm grip on his parent's finger. Picture: Instagram

The couple, both 34, shared the news of their bundle of joy which Jhené said: "after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙."

She announced that the new arrival is named Noah Hasani, and the couple shared multiple photos from the birth.

Big Sean took to Instagram to say: "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son."

Big Sean gave his son kisses in the welcome room. Picture: Instagram

Many of their music pals congratulated the pair on the news, with Ella Mai commenting: "water baby, water mummy, congrats!"

Kehlani said: "CONGRAAAAAATS BIG SISSSSSYYYY!!!!" to the sweet news.

Aiko and Big Sean started dating in 2016, before they split two years later, and then reconciled and now appear to be going from strength to strength.