Big Sean responds to alleged nude photo leak

After the explicit photo was leaked, Kanye West's former protégé took to the comments claiming to be the latest victim of internet hoaxing saying "This is not me"

Big Sean has debunked rumours that the 'alleged leaked nude photo' of a very big penis chilling side-by-side against a Nintendo Switch is indeed NOT him. Sad times ladies, sad times.

After the alleged photo went viral on social media, the 'Bounce Back' rapper took to The Shaderoom's comment section claiming: "This is not me".

On Saturday (Feb 26), fans and followers started shopping around a photo, which appeared to show Big Sean sharing the nude on his IG close friends shocked

One fan wrote: "#bigsean really out here with a whole weapon 😮‍💨🥴😏". Another one commented: "I will never look at my Nintendo Switch the same after realizing why Big Sean is trending..".

A third person added: "every female running to big sean dm’s after seeing him leaked".

Here are some of the best reactions from people on Twitter.

Big sean and jhene aiko right now😭😭 pic.twitter.com/URYRqcSFnD — #RikyLived🕊️❤️😭 (@thabangmasheleA) February 27, 2022

Now we know why Jhene Aiko got this tattoo of Big Sean on her arm. pic.twitter.com/TLPovO7qDA — 👟 (@dirtywhiteups) February 27, 2022

NOW WE KNOW WHY ARIANA WAS WALKING SIDE TO SIDE #BigSean pic.twitter.com/GXX7slByCm — LaReinaKuin (@noxtria) February 27, 2022

When I saw why Big Sean was trending #bigsean pic.twitter.com/eVLtMF3HGI — 757qtpie (@757qtpie) February 27, 2022

Big Sean really living up to the “Big” part. I see why Jhene Aiko felt suicidal after they broke up 😭 pic.twitter.com/Cp74WHpQIM — 🦋🐻 (@itsna3x) February 27, 2022

Nelly was also the target of a nude photo scandal earlier this month after a video of him receiving oral sex was shared on his Instagram Story. Later, he apologised for the leak and stated that the tape was never meant to be shared with the public.

"I really apologise to the young lady and her family," Nelly stated, "this is unwelcome attention for her/them." "This was an old private film that was never intended to be made public."