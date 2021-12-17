Big Sean responds to Kanye West saying signing him was the "worst thing he's done"

Addressing Kanye's controversial comments about his regret with signing Sean, he has now responded saying "I thought what he said was some b*tch a** sh*t"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Big Sean is firing back at former mentor Kanye West after he appeared on hip-hop podcast Drink Champs saying "signing him was the worst thing he’s ever done".

"I love Kanye, bro. I love him for the opportunity he gave me and for all these things, but, um, I thought what he said was some b*tch a** sh*t" he said.

The Detroit native – whose real name is Sean Anderson – can be seen tossing away a headstone prop of Kanye during the interview in the clip adding: "So, f**k this shit. F**k you talking about?".

His direct response on Kanye's comments comes after the DONDA rapper appeared on the show, criticising Sean for not supporting his 2020 presidential election bid.

"I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean, I know this man’s momma, bro. I changed this man’s family and both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life".

He continued: "And that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apology. I ain’t saying they ain’t gon’ change, but n****s is scared".

Responding to Kanye's criticising, the Twenty88 rapper said:

"The dems? No I didn’t. I didn’t get used by anybody or endorse anyone publicly at all cause I’m not political. That’s what’s hilarious, none of it’s true n he doesn’t even know what he talking about. I’m rollin.”

Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest 😂 pic.twitter.com/xUJNlolKf0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021

After the clip went viral, Sean took to Twitter immediately telling the world he "Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest".

Big Sean first signed to Kanye's label GOOD Music back in 2007. Big Sean’s interview airs on YouTube this Saturday.

Big Sean and Kanye West at Power 106 Presents Powerhouse. Picture: Getty

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.