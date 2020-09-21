Big Sean confirms new Twenty88 project with Jhené Aiko

The 'Detroit 2' rapper says a sequel to the couple's joint mixtape is under construction.

Big Sean has confirmed that a follow-up to Twenty88, his fan-favourite collaborative album with Jhené Aiko, is on the way.

The rapper, who just dropped his fifth studio album Detroit 2, was answering some of his fan's questions during Q&A on Reddit when one asked about a potential sequel.

"Sup man, big fan. Detroit 2 is still on repeat," one fan wrote before moving onto Sean and Jhené's joint record, which dropped in 2016. "Are you guys working on a new TWENTY88 album?"

"It's in the works," Sean responded.

A long-awaited second album from the pair, who have been in an on-off relationship since 2016, has been teased since the first record's release.

In November 2016, Sean tweeted that fans could expect to hear it at some point in 2017, after both he and Jhené had dropped their respective solo albums.

"Thank you the next @twenty88 album is coming next year. We gon get our solo's off too though! #Dons #Soulmates #88," he wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, both Sean and Jhené remain tight-lipped when it comes to details of the upcoming record. Over the past year, the pair have dropped numerous tracks together.

Sean featured on Jhené's song 'None Of Your Concern' while she featured on two tracks from his new album; 'Body Language' and 'Time In', the latter of which is listed as a TWENTY88 track.