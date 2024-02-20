Who is Jaden Smith’s new girlfriend Sab Zada?
20 February 2024, 11:01
Who is Sab Zada, Jaden Smith's girlfriend? Here's everything we know.
Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith, has shared that he is in a relationship with influencer and model Sab Zada.
The 25-year-old actor has previously dated the likes of Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie, and girlfriend Sab Zada is also no stranger to the celeb lifestyle.
Sab and Jaden have been linked since 2020, but a recent selfie of the pair has gone viral, leading fans to ask, who is Sab Zada, Jaden Smith's girlfriend?
Who is Sab Zada, Jaden Smith's Girlfriend?
Sab Zada and Jaden Smith were first spotted in their relationship in September 2020, where they were papped holding hands.
She is a social media influencer and model, and is represented by Select Model Management in Los Angeles.
How old is Sab Zada, Jaden Smith's girlfriend?
According to Famous Birthdays, Sab is 24 years old, and was born on June 18, 1999.
She was reportedly born in Houston, Texas, and is Filipino, Chinese and Hispanic.
What is Sab Zada's Instagram?
Sab is very active on Instagram, and posts lots of fun content from her travels.
She can be found @pasabist, where at the time of writing, she has nearly 800k followers.
Sab tends to keep her relationship with Jaden private on social media, but has been papped multiple times with boyfriend Jaden.