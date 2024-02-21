Jaden Smith shares new pictures with girlfriend Sab Zada amid first viral relationship photo

Jaden Smith shares new pictures with girlfriend Sab Zada amid first viral relationship photo. Picture: Twitter

By Anna Suffolk

Jaden Smith and girlfriend Sab Zada have shared some adorable pictures together after going public on social media about their relationship.

Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Sab Zada have shared the cutest new pictures together after a couples selfie went viral on social media over the past few days.

The musician, 25, and influencer, 24, have been loved up since meeting in 2020, but have kept their relationship relatively private until now.

The pair have now released more pictures of themselves, including a selfie where the pair wear matching grills.

Jaden Smith pictured with girlfriend Sab Zada. Picture: Instagram

In a photo dump posted to X, formerly Twitter, Jaden Smith shared four pictures of him and Sab Zada, including some loved-up selfies and more playful pictures of the couple.

He captioned the series of pictures with four earth-themed emojis, and fans were quick to react to the adorable pictures.

"Bro bagged the most beautiful babe ever!!" as another said: "they look so good together."

The pair shared a selfie sporting matching grills. Picture: Twitter

Sab Zada and Jaden Smith were first spotted in their relationship in September 2020, where they were papped holding hands.

Since then, the pair have been papped at numerous industry events together, but have kept their relationship off social media until now.

Jaden Smith, son of actor Will, has previously dated the likes of Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie, and girlfriend Sab Zada is also no stranger to the celeb lifestyle.