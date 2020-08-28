Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith surprise fans with flirty exchange on Instagram

Picture: Getty/Instagram

The pair recently collaborated on Jaden Smith's new album.

By Tiana Williams

Justin Bieber shocked fans after sharing a photo of his close friend, Jaden Smith, 22, on Instagram.

On Thursday (Aug 27) The "Yummy" singer returned to the 'gram to post a body shot of Jaden with his top off.

The photo shows Jaden flexing his muscular toned body in the mirror while he's taking a selfie. Bieber posted the photo and captioned it with several tongue emoji's.

American blog TheShadeRoom, caught wind of the exchange and reposted it on their Instagram feed.

The since-deleted post from Bieber remains on the blog page, which has garnered several comments.

While many fans were focused on Jaden's impressive physique, other's questioned what the pair were up to.

One fan wrote "He just hypin his good friend up. Y’all doin too much in the comments💀" debunking criticism that the pair are romantically involved with each other.

Another wrote "females do it so why can’t he ? child anyways" while another wrote "Friends can't show love anymore... Dang people ".

However, it later became clear that Bieber was celebrating his friend prior to his 'CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3' release.

CTV3 consists of 17 tracks with guest appearances by Justin Bieber ("Falling for You") and Raury ("Endless Summer"). Stream falling for you below.

The tape also includes the previous release tracks “Cabin Fever” and “Rainbow Bap.”

Nearly six years after dropping Cool Tape Vol. 2, Jaden has returned with a solid album based off the series.

During an interview with Zane Lowe, Jaden revealed that the project serves as a prequel to 2017's SYRE and 2019's ERYS, as he wants to update his day one fans on “everything that's been happening”.

“So it's kind of taking place when I'm like 15, going all the way up until 17,” he said.

“How did SYRE get trapped in the sunset? How did all that happen? Why did it happen? Where's your friends? Where's everybody else? Tell us the story before you get trapped in this Inception purgatory.“

The rapper continued "It’s like the tape is what makes it clear to my fans that this is coming directly after Cool Tape Volume 2, opposed to coming after ERYS or after SYRE.”

