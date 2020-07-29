Jaden reveals he no longer goes by the name 'Jaden Smith’

Jaden reveals he no longer goes by the name 'Jaden Smith’. Picture: Getty

During an interview, artist Jaden Smith revealed why he no longer wants to go by his full name.

By Tiana Williams

Jaden Smith has finally revealed why he made the transition to no longer go by his birth name 'Jaden Smith' last year.

In a recent interview with Apple Music and Zane Lowe, the 22-year-old artist revealed that he had decided to solely go by the name 'Jaden', as it pertains to his music career.

During the chat with Lowe, Jaden revealed his decision was decision was low-key as he did not announce it. However, he has now cleared it up.

Jaden told Lowe "I realized that Willow changed her name to Willow at some point in time. And that she was no longer Willow Smith."

He continued "Yeah, it took me a while. It took me a while. Because if you look Willow Smith up, it'll still come up."

"But then it took me a while to see that it was just Willow. And I was like, 'Yo. That's so strong,'" says Jaden about his sister.

Jaden Smith wants to be referred to as 'Jaden' in his musical career. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old artist added "That's strong. Willow. You feel like you don't have to say your last name. You're just Willow."

He went onto explain the different talents of his that he channels and why he separates them.

Jaden said "I create different characters for myself and that's also one of the reasons I love Bowie so much, but I create different characters for myself and it's like, Jaden, that's music and Jaden Smith, that's 501(c)(3), that's acting in movies."

He added "I wanted to just make that little distinction there, just a little bit, so that I could just ... different things are happening."

Jaden's professional career is multi-faceted, including music, movies, a water filtration service, a clothing brand, and much more.

Back in 2018, Zane and Jaden also a chat discussing his new sound on his 2019 ERYS album. “I like to do it all. I like to experiment and stuff but at the end of the day, the people have spoken on what they like from me so I try to come really, really hard. I’m just tryna lead up until ERYS."

"You know, so that people can kind of start to slowly make that transition with me into the more rap world…ERYS is going to be just extremely hard. Just every song, back to back, high tempo, a lot of bass like just crazy.”

Fans are excited to hear what will come from Jaden next.