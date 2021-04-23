Inside Machine Gun Kelly's 31st birthday party: Kourtney, Travis Barker & more attend

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 31st birthday with a huge birthday bash. The rapper's celebrity friends and girlfriend Megan Fox were in attendance.

Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 31st birthday in style, with a massive star-studded party.

The fun-filled birthday bash surrounded by his fellow celebrity friends and his most special guest, girlfriend Megan Fox.

Machine gun Kelly shares a kiss with his girlfriend Megan Fox in intimate video. Picture: Instagram

On Thursday (Apr 22) The "Bad Things" rapper took to his Instagram Story to show off the nights events, including intimate moments between him and the Transformers actress.

In the video, captioned "dream big," Fox, 34, whispers something in her beau's ear, just before they locked lips and shared a kiss.

Machine Gun Kelly is pictured besides his three-tiered birthday cake and a huge balloon display. Picture: Instagram/@machinegunkelly

In another clip, MGK blows out the candles on his three-tiered, black and pink-coloured birthday cake with the icing spelling out "Barbie".

The cake was definitely a highlight of the night, well, and his budding romance, of course.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in May 2020, and eventually confirmed their romance with their first public kiss in June of that year.

Since then, the pair has been thriving, with MGK meeting Fox's kids and the pair intending to get married.

Megan even appeared in the video for her boyfriend's single "Bloody Valentine," which left fans excited for the pairs romance.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox pose for a cute couple duo photo. Picture: Instagram/@machinegunkelly

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox weren't the only couple showing out at the birthday bash; the were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The 42-year-old Kardashian and the Blink 182 drummer were spotted having fun together, alongside MGK and Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly posed for a pic with his drummer Rook. Picture: Instagram/@machinegunkelly

The rapper also shared photos with his Drummer Rook, who was in a wheelchair with a leg cast. Nevertheless, he was ready for the party and looked excited to attend the birthday bash.

He also shared photos with artists Iann Dior, Keefa, Tylayaweh, Yung Blud and more.

See more photos of Machine Gun Kelly's birthday bash above.