How did Biggie Smalls die & how old was he when he died?

Biggie Smalls had an untimely death. Picture: Getty

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is dropping on Netflix on March 1st and will look into the life and death of The Notorious B.I.G, but how did he die and how old was he when he passed?

A new Netflix documentary titled Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell has had fans excited for a while as the highly-anticipated film drops on March 1st.

The film will take a delve into the life and death of The Notorious B.I.G and will include interviews with his close friends and appearances from Diddy, as well his mother Voletta Wallace.

Biggie & Suge Knight's relationship: Did they have beef & was Tupac involved?

As fans gear up to watch the documentary following the life of the hip hop legend, questions have been swarming around his death.

So, how did Biggie Smalls die? And how old was he when he died?

The Notorious B.I.G was only in his mid-twenties when he was killed. Picture: Getty

How did Biggie Smalls die?

Biggie Smalls was killed on March 9, 1997, after he was shot four times in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles - according to a number of reports, only the final shot he endured was fatal.

Leading up to the time of his death, Biggie had revealed in an interview with American talk show The Dog House that he had increased his security because he feared for his safety.

His death came just six months after the killing of fellow rapper and former friend, Tupac, who was also shot in a drive-by shooting, before dying of internal bleeding six days later.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell streams on Netflix from March 1st. Picture: Netflix

Many theories claim the cause of Biggie’s death was tied to Tupac’s, as their long-term feud was a huge talking point in the media around that time.

A huge theory claims that Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight was involved in the killings of both rappers, however, he has never been arrested or charged for involvement in their deaths and neither murder has been solved.

How old was Biggie Smalls when he died?

Biggie Smalls was only 24 years old when he died - he was killed two months before his 25th birthday.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Biggie News!