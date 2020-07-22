George Floyd memorial attacked with racist graffiti in Manchester

George Floyd memorial attacked with racist graffiti. Picture: Getty

A memorial that emerged in Manchester days after the murder of George Floyd has been vandalised with racist graffiti.

By Matt Tarr

The tragic death of George Floyd sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the world with the fight for racial equality gaining huge numbers of supporters.

But just weeks after a memorial for George Floyd appeared in Manchester, the artwork has been attacked with racist graffiti, causing outrage on social media.

A George Floyd memorial in Manchester has been targeted by racist graffiti. Picture: Getty

An image of the racist message showing the word 'n****r' sprayed across the George Floyd memorial was shared on Twitter and sparked a huge backlash with people expressing their shock and disappointment.

One person reacted by saying, 'And some people still wonder why there's a need to protest and speak up for change' whilst another simply added, 'I AM DISGUSTED'.

Referencing the recent arrest of a 12-year-old boy for sending racist abuse to Crystal Palace footballer Wilfried Zaha on Instagram, one person said, 'Pretty f****ng disgraceful that. Akin to the lad who sent Wild Zaha vile racism on insta, who turned out to be a 12 year kid. Got to wonder wtf his parents are doing to engender that kind of thinking. Can't deny, this country is rotten in many parts. How do we address/fix it? [sic]'.

George Floyd's death sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the world. Picture: Getty

It's currently not known who sprayed the racist abuse over the George Floyd memorial but as one person said, 'With all the CCTV around NQ surely we can find out who did this'.