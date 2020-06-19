Trey Songz is publicly outing racists amid Black Lives Matter protests

Trey Songz is outing racist people on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Trey Songz has said enough is enough and is putting his racist fans on blast in public posts on Instagram.

As Black Lives Matter protests continue to spread across the world following the death of George Floyd, singer Trey Songz has decided to use his platform to call out racist people.

> Chris Brown's daughter Royalty, 6, supports Black Lives Matter in new video

Weeks after revealing his baby son Noah's mother on Instagram, the R&B star is now using his platform to publicly shame racist people, which has already resulted in one person losing their job.

Trey Songis outing racist people on his Instagram. Picture: Getty

Trey Songz began his attempt to out racist people on his Instagram by sharing a video of one of his own followers making a racist statement.

After he shared the video, the gym where she worked, 24 Hour Fitness, messaged Trey and said, "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are committed to creating and maintaining a culture that embraces and values diversity and inclusion. Based on this person's name - she is no longer an employee of ours."

In another post, Trey posted a racist message from a man who posted about hanging a young black boy from a tree. The singer also revealed the man's name and that he was an Airbnb user and said, 'Hey Timmy 👋🏾 say you got a @airbnb huh? 😒 nobody wanna stay in that s**t man'

Trey Songz has been outing racist people on his Instagram. Picture: Getty

Trey Songz has been getting plenty of love for using his platform to out racist people to his 12 million followers.

One user commented saying, 'Your account has quickly become my favorite these last few days' whilst another added, 'Baby keep posting and exposing them'.

After outing one man's racist post online, Trey Songz said, 'These people really exist right in ya face, go home and have visions of the old days all while telling us racism is some figment of our imagination. You ain’t gotta question what I’m on. I’m on edge...they killed all our leaders. Anybody that tried to teach us, murdered. Any time we had progression they slaughtered us and took it. I ain’t really no activist this just how I feel in my heart bout me and mine. I ain’t going out sad and if I do y’all better ride!!!'

> Find out how you can support the Black Lives Matter movement here!