G Herbo fans petition for rapper to get full custody of son with Ari Fletcher explained

9 May 2022, 17:20

The 'PTSD' rapper's fans have created a petition for his to get full custody of their 4-year-old son, after a video shows Ari Fletcher twerking beside the infant.

Ari Fletcher and G Herbo became a hot topic in the hip-hop community when the model was criticised for her parenting skills of their son.

Rihanna 'drops Ari Fletcher from Savage Fenty partnership' over domestic abuse comments

The 26-year-old model, who shares a son with her rapper ex G Herbo, has been deemed "unfit" to be the primary caretaker of her son Yosohn after a video of her at a party went viral.

But, what happened? Here's everything you need to know about what went down...

G Herbo and his ex Ariana Fletcher share son Yosohn Santana Wright together.
G Herbo and his ex Ariana Fletcher share son Yosohn Santana Wright together. Picture: Getty

  1. What did Ari Fletcher do?

    Ari Fletcher has been criticised for her motherhood after a controversial video emerged online.

    On Thursday (May 5) videos were shared on Instagram of Ari and her family inside, what looked like to many, a club.

    Footage showed older women bending over and twerking, while hookah was being smoked as 4-year-old Yosohn played in the background with a balloon.

    Another video was uploaded on Instagram, which looks like it was taken at the same party.

    The second video showed other women dancing seductively.

    Based on the clips, fans were divided over the video as many deemed the dancing "inappropriate", while others took up no issues with it.

  2. What is the petition about?

    The clips lead to a person creating a petition on Change.org to strip Ari off the custody of her son.

    Titled "Give Gherbo Full Custody of Yosohn!", the page claims, "Yosohn crab leg and butter filled mother Ari Kylesister Fletcher is unfit to be his primary caretaker."

    Fans urge for G Herbo to receive full custody of their son Yosohn
    Fans urge for G Herbo to receive full custody of their son Yosohn. Picture: Change.Org

    It continues to read: "When she's busy out at the club drinking red bulls and shaking that stank butt, Yosohn is usually home with his grandma. Well last night even Erin was at the club too!! Even Yosohn was at the club!"

    "Club filled with hookah smoke, alcohol, Instagram cat, and twerking! That is no environment for Yosohn!"

    The post added: "The poor baby had a bottle until the age of three, his whole front row is gone because they were rotten!" the campaign further declares, before telling others, "Please let's fight for Yosohn to be with his dad and stepmother Tai."

    Fans immediately reacted to the petition on social media.

    One fan wrote: "I been saying for a long time ari was an unfit mother. She loves to brag on social media like she is and give people a sob story so people always defend her but she ain’t sh*t."

    "That petition for yosohn was funny but not surprised someone made it. If only herb cared enough to file"

    Another fan, defending Ari wrote: "It’s crazy because all childrens parties turn into adult parties after awhile. Leave this girl alone".

    See other reactions below.

  3. What has Ari Fletcher said?

    While many fans were widely discussing the controversy on social media, Ari took to Instagram to address it.

    "It wasn't a f*cking club," she said during an Instagram Live. She also added, "Sign that petition, do what you need to do." 

    Ari Fletcher is a 26-year-old social media star, model and influencer
    Ari Fletcher is a 26-year-old social media star, model and influencer. Picture: Getty

    Ari also insinuated that G Herbo doesn't really try to see their son.

    "How you gonna get a petition to voluntarily give my baby to somebody who ain't even asking for him?

    Watch the video here.

