G Herbo fans petition for rapper to get full custody of son with Ari Fletcher explained

Based on the clips, fans were divided over the video as many deemed the dancing "inappropriate", while others took up no issues with it.

Another video was uploaded on Instagram, which looks like it was taken at the same party.

Footage showed older women bending over and twerking, while hookah was being smoked as 4-year-old Yosohn played in the background with a balloon.

On Thursday (May 5) videos were shared on Instagram of Ari and her family inside, what looked like to many, a club.

Ari Fletcher has been criticised for her motherhood after a controversial video emerged online.

What is the petition about?

The clips lead to a person creating a petition on Change.org to strip Ari off the custody of her son.

Titled "Give Gherbo Full Custody of Yosohn!", the page claims, "Yosohn crab leg and butter filled mother Ari Kylesister Fletcher is unfit to be his primary caretaker."

Fans urge for G Herbo to receive full custody of their son Yosohn. Picture: Change.Org

It continues to read: "When she's busy out at the club drinking red bulls and shaking that stank butt, Yosohn is usually home with his grandma. Well last night even Erin was at the club too!! Even Yosohn was at the club!"

"Club filled with hookah smoke, alcohol, Instagram cat, and twerking! That is no environment for Yosohn!"

The post added: "The poor baby had a bottle until the age of three, his whole front row is gone because they were rotten!" the campaign further declares, before telling others, "Please let's fight for Yosohn to be with his dad and stepmother Tai."

Fans immediately reacted to the petition on social media.

One fan wrote: "I been saying for a long time ari was an unfit mother. She loves to brag on social media like she is and give people a sob story so people always defend her but she ain’t sh*t."

Sign that petition to get G Herbo full custody — Big Bad Wolf 😤 (@AtPerin) May 6, 2022

"That petition for yosohn was funny but not surprised someone made it. If only herb cared enough to file"

Another fan, defending Ari wrote: "It’s crazy because all childrens parties turn into adult parties after awhile. Leave this girl alone".

See other reactions below.

Lmao ya signing a petition to get G herbo full custody is insane — Coach choppy 👁️⃤ (@JellzSantana) May 6, 2022

They really made a petition for G Herbo to get full custody from Ari? 🤣 wth yall so childish. — Sierre' ✨❤️ (@cicidhaboss) May 7, 2022