Juice WRLD was the Tupac or Biggie of his generation, says rapper G Herbo

G Herbo compares Juice WRLD to Tupac and Biggie during interview. Picture: Getty

G Herbo has claimed late rapper Juice WRLD was the Tupac or Biggie of his generation during an interview.

Chicago rapper G Herbo has compared late rapper Juice WRLD to Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

The 24-year-old rapper recently released his PTSD album, and stopped by The Breakfast Club, where he spoke about the late "Lucid Dreams" rapper.

On Friday (Feb 28) G Herbo spoke about the unfortunate passing of Juice WRLD, but made a bold claim about the late rapper.

The "Swervo" couldn't help but compare him to hip-hop's two greatest icons.

Tupac Shakur Biggie & P. Diddy performed at The Palladium NYC in 1993. Picture: Getty

"That's my lil' brother man, I think about him every single day."

"I be saying...like, I don't know 'cause I'm in New York y'all probably ain't gonna like me saying this, but I think what Juice was to our generation—the impact that he had on us—is what Biggie did for New York for real."

"I really think he had that Biggie Pac effect in his short time here."

G Herbo then went on to state the importance of Juice WRLD's impact.

"He helped people. ... When I met that kid he had it in his eyes already, he wasn't trying to chase the glory, he wasn't doing none of the stuff he was doing because he was famous"

Herbo continued, "Inside out, he did what made him happy, and with him being himself he got a real legacy that's gonna live on forever. ... That's what I mean by that."

Check the video above at the 24.55 minute mark to hear him speak about Juice WRLD.