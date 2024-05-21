Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade marries Evan McClintock in intimate ceremony

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade marries Evan McClintock in intimate ceremony. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The rapper's daughter has revealed she has married her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock, with Eminem in tow!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, who he shares with his ex Kim Scott, has married her boyfriend Evan McClintock in an intimate ceremony with her dad in tow.

A year after Hailie Jade revealed she was engaged to beau Evan McClintock, she has now shared the first look at some wedding photos on her Instagram account.

The 28-year-old shared her white strapless gown with a beautiful floor-length veil as she shared some adorable snaps of her and now-husband Evan McClintock.

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock wed in a ceremony. Picture: Instagram

"Waking up a wife this week," Hailie shared in a May 20 Instagram post featuring snaps of their special day.

She further explained: "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration."

Hailie shared her heartfelt reaction to her nuptials and said "many happy tears were shed" as well as "laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt.

"Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

Eminem and Hailie Jade Mathers attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Hailie's father Eminem and the bride shared an emotional father-daughter dance during her wedding in Michigan, United States according to TMZ.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, suited up in a black tuxedo and rocked sunglasses as he danced the night away with his daughter and her husband.

Hailie and Evan have been a couple since 2016 and were engaged last February. Congratulations!