Dr. Dre accused of having love child with mistress in ongoing divorce battle

There’s been an update in Dr. Dre’s ongoing divorce battle with his estranged wife, Nicole Young.

Dr. Dre has been involved in a bitter divorce battle with estranged wife Nicole Young since last year and it looks like things are about to get messier.

According to Page Six, the music mogul's relationship with an alleged mistress, Kili Anderson, and their rumoured love child has surfaced.

The ongoing divorce battle has seen Young’s legal team request to have her former partner’s alleged mistresses Jillian Steer, Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers deposed in the divorce case.

Dr. Dre has been accused of having a love child with an alleged mistress. Picture: Alamy

Dr. Dre with his ex Nicole Young and their daughter Truly (left). Picture: Alamy

Rumours of Dre’s alleged affair with Anderson first started circulating in 2013, with speculation surfacing that the pair have a child together.

The former NWA member previously denied the affair, but according to unseen 2019 court papers obtained by the aforementioned publication, Dre’s name comes up in a case filed against Anderson and her company Body Bakery for wrongfully terminating an employee.

According to the papers, Anderson is said to have “been in a relationship with the famous rapper Dr. Dre, with whom she had a child, and therefore she required all at will employees to sign a confidentiality agreement that they would not pry into her life and would keep all things that they learned about her life private.”

Nicole Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in 2020. Picture: Alamy

The documents went on to say: “Plaintiff constantly violated this term of his employment by asking other employees what they knew about Ms. Anderson, her child, and what was the nature of her relationship with Dr. Dre.”

Young filed for divorce from Dre in 2020 after 24 years of marriage and two children together; a 24-year-old son called Truice and a daughter called Truly, 20.

Dre has since been ordered to pay a huge seven-figure sum of legal fees to his estranged wife after being ordered to pay her almost $300,000 in monthly temporary spousal support.

