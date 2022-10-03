Doja Cat roasted over wild face paint at Paris Fashion Week

Doja Cat got people talking over her quirky face makeup at the MÔNOT show at Paris Fashion Week.

Doja Cat has been roasted over some wild makeup choices at Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper has been turning heads recently over her quirky makeup choices, however Doja painted her whole face for the MÔNOT Womenswear show on October 1st.

She painted her face with a ghostly white and blue look accompanied with bright red lipstick, and also blacked some of her teeth out too.

Doja Cat new album: title, release date, tracklist, features & more

Doja Cat sported an eccentric look at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty Images

Fans have been taken aback by Doja's bold makeup choice, with some fans joking that it was "giving Avatar", whereas others said "I'm getting handsome Squidward vibes".

"It's a no from me", one commented on social media.

Others were more optimistic about her choice of makeup, saying that it "fits perfectly with Halloween approaching... I know she’s gonna eat this Halloween season."

Doja Cat responds to mental health concerns after shaving her head

The look was created by makeup artist, who is known for her eccentric art-based makeup skills and has worked with Doja multiple times.

Her bold makeup choice was accompanied with an all-black outfit, along with black 'gloves' that were indeed makeup too.

Is Doja Cat quitting music? What has the rapper said about retiring?

Doja's makeup artist even hand-painted her gloves. Picture: Getty Images

Laurel shared a behind the scenes look at Doja's transformation on Instagram, where they compiled clips of Doja's hand, face and arm makeup at Paris Fashion Week.

Doja attended multiple fashion shows during her time in Paris, where she also sported a 'black eye' makeup look, as well as a 'claw' makeup look for Vivienne Westwood.