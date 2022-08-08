Doja Cat responds to mental health concerns after shaving her head

8 August 2022, 15:20

Doja Cat reassured fans after they were concerned for her wellbeing.

Doja Cat recently revealed a new style for her - in the form of a shaved head.

She took to Instagram live and confessed that she 'never liked' having hair, and said she was 'obsessed' with her new look.

Doja also shaved her eyebrows off live on Instagram, and went back on video to respond to fans.

22 facts you need to know about 'Streets' rapper Doja Cat

Doja showed off her new look on Instagram
Doja showed off her new look on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She spoke about how she dislikes comments asking if she was 'ok queen' after she revealed her new look.

"I’m rich, I’m fine,” she said. “Just the whole ‘are you ok queen?’ shit makes me want to rip my…I guess the hair that I have left out and that would be my pubics."

In another section, she said "It’s funny to me that people are in any way shocked or taken aback by me being bald."

Doja Cat admits she is no longer enjoying her music career

The 'Woman' singer also recalled that she would feel "so f**king exhausted when working out", and that wigs would start sliding and peeling when she undertook "incredibly strenuous" exercise

Doja is now rocking the shaved head, and is now experimenting with eyeliner styles to mimic eyebrows.

She recently posted a picture with drawn-on eyebrows with a heart in between the two lines.

Is Doja Cat quitting music? What has the rapper said about retiring?

