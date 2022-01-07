Doja Cat & French Montana fuel dating rumours amid Bahamas vacation

7 January 2022, 11:32

Continuing to spark dating rumours, the two can be seen enjoying each others company at a waterpark whilst on vacation in the Bahamas

Doja Cat and French Montana have continued to fuel dating rumours after the two were spotted spending time together on vacation in the Bahamas.

Doja Cat and French Montana spark dating rumours with yacht footage

Spotted in a video on French's IG stories, the pair were seen on Thursday at the top of the waterslide while celebrating the birthday of lawyer Adam Jia.

In the eight second clip circulating on Twitter, the Unforgettable rapper is seen showing Doja how to dive into one of the resort’s tall slides.

In the video, Doja offered him a not-so-reassuring pep talk, telling the music attorney, "It was great knowing you" and later, with a giggle, "I just met you" as if he wasn't a shared colleague.

Doja Cat and French Montana celebrates 'Planet Her' Album Release In Los Angeles - 2021
Doja Cat and French Montana celebrates 'Planet Her' Album Release In Los Angeles - 2021. Picture: Getty

Picking up on their body language, fans of the two noticed their angled legs toward each other throughout the clip with smiles.

The Moroccan-American rapper – whose real name is Karim Kharbouch – has a very close relationship with the 26-year-old poster since the release of her album Planet Her.

But this isn't the first time the two have been spotted vacationing together. Last October, they were seen relaxing on a yacht with friends began circulating on the internet this week and people started putting two and two together.

In the clip, Doja Cat – whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini is seen sitting across from French, licking her lips to the camera as it pans round to her after a mutual friend calls out her name.

They previously collaborated with each other, releasing the video for their song Handstand, which also features Saweetie.

