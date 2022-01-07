Doja Cat & French Montana fuel dating rumours amid Bahamas vacation

Continuing to spark dating rumours, the two can be seen enjoying each others company at a waterpark whilst on vacation in the Bahamas

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doja Cat and French Montana have continued to fuel dating rumours after the two were spotted spending time together on vacation in the Bahamas.

Spotted in a video on French's IG stories, the pair were seen on Thursday at the top of the waterslide while celebrating the birthday of lawyer Adam Jia.

French Montana & Doja Cat boutta have them dating allegations up again pic.twitter.com/Q8tplVTBOl — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 7, 2022

In the eight second clip circulating on Twitter, the Unforgettable rapper is seen showing Doja how to dive into one of the resort’s tall slides.

In the video, Doja offered him a not-so-reassuring pep talk, telling the music attorney, "It was great knowing you" and later, with a giggle, "I just met you" as if he wasn't a shared colleague.

Doja Cat and French Montana celebrates 'Planet Her' Album Release In Los Angeles - 2021. Picture: Getty

Picking up on their body language, fans of the two noticed their angled legs toward each other throughout the clip with smiles.

The Moroccan-American rapper – whose real name is Karim Kharbouch – has a very close relationship with the 26-year-old poster since the release of her album Planet Her.

King doing



As ure giving us joy here same ure doing it in oversea



French Montana and Doja cat Vbing to Fall pic.twitter.com/wVCwxJrb08 — Ranger 😈 (@manlystezzy) September 30, 2020

But this isn't the first time the two have been spotted vacationing together. Last October, they were seen relaxing on a yacht with friends began circulating on the internet this week and people started putting two and two together.

In the clip, Doja Cat – whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini is seen sitting across from French, licking her lips to the camera as it pans round to her after a mutual friend calls out her name.

They previously collaborated with each other, releasing the video for their song Handstand, which also features Saweetie.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.