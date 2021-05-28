DMX ft Jay-Z & Nas 'Bath Salts' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to DMX, Jay-Z & Nas song 'Bath Salts'? What do they mean?

DMX's posthumous album 'Exodus' album was released on Friday (May 28). The rapper passed away at age 50 last month, subsequent of a cardiac arrest on April 9th.

The hip-hop legend left behind an irrevocable legacy and has posthumously gifted fans with more music that was unreleased before his death.

DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016. Picture: Getty

Fans have gone wild on social media following the release of the album, with a fan favourite being DMX's collaboration track with Jay-Z and Nas, titled 'Bath Salts'.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of the popular track.

"Hov is still livin', Coca Cola's the sponsor (Woo)" - Jay-Z

In 2007, Jay-Z assisted Coca-Cola with the relaunch of its Cherry Coke brand in 2007.

"Jumpin' off boats, hoppin' off another cliff (Woo!)"

Jay-Z went viral with a photo of him and Beyoncé diving off a boat in 2013. The rapper looked awkward in the photo, leading many fans to hilariously react to the photo on Twitter.

"Come be my Kardashian, Queen of the Come Up, uh"

Jay-Z gives a shout out to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe. The trio rose to fame in 2007, following the airing of the series.

The sisters have been in high profile relationships, all have several buisness ventures and have had a tremendous come up.

"Be my Halle Berry, all you need is a catsuit"

In this bar, Jay-Z makes reference to actress Halle Berry who played the role of Patience Phillips / Catwoman in the 2004 film Catwoman.

"All the favour of the days when the paper wasn't major/But love was abundant" - Nas

Nas makes reference to when he was first pursuing his career and he wasn't making a lot of money. However, he has still received love in abundance.

"I'd still be this fly if I worked at Popeye's/That's a whole lotta spinach, whole game full of gimmicks"

In this lyric, Nas is claiming he will still feel his worth if he wasn't rich with a high celebrity status job. Popeyes is an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.

“I say it’s spinach” is a twentieth-century American idiom meaning “nonsense” or “rubbish”. He also is referring to people in the music industry being fake.

See the full lyrics below.