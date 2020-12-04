Who is Digga D? Instagram, age, net worth, lyrics and more revealed

If the rapper breaches the conditions of his CBO, for example 'inciting or encouraging violence', police can take it down and arrest him.

Digga D is one of the first musicians in British history to be given a criminal behaviour order that controls his creative output.

The BBC Three documentary focusses on the day to day life of Digga D, who addresses life after being in and out of jail since he was 17.

The rapper first emerged when he was apart of West London crew '1011' before releasing a few solo singles back in 2017.

Digga D – real name Rhys Herbert – is one of the UK Drill rappers who is considered to be a pioneer in the music scene.

What are the lyrics to Digga D 'Woi'?

Intro]

(M1 on the beat)

(Damn, Cee done it again)

Big dripper

Magnum sipper, no nail clipper

Free Luga Vellz

That ammi smells

And bitch, no, I won't cut my nails (Boop, boop) (Haha)



[Chorus]

Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)

Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)

Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)

Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)

(Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)

Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)

Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)

Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)

(Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

[Verse 1]

Pull up (Pull up)

Let it beat (Let it beat)

Yaga yeet (Yeet)

Jump out, try put him in a coffin

I pray cameras don't see

IC3 on ITV

If I see you, then I release

Please release all my G's

My next door got IPP (Free 'em up)

She got a soft spot for the gunmen (Gunmen, gunmen)

Man hit that shit from the back while I pull on her tracks, babe, say "West London"

Let's have fun then (Have fun then)

We get neck then run then (Yes)

See the gyal that you want? Man done them (Done them)

You're on who? Liar, come then

Man rise it, fire, bun them



[Chorus]

Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)

Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)

Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)

Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)

(Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)

Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)

Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)

Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)

(Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

[Verse 2]

Stuck in the dock, hickory-dickory (What?)

Fucked 'nuff gyal like Quagmire, lol, giggity-giggity

Gyal wan' fuck pon Digga D (Yeah, yeah)

Laugh out loud, you're killin' me, killin' me

Run when man get fidgety (Don't run)

Man, we literally-literally pull up and shower your posse, Tivoli

She likes the things in life that's finer

Blow them racks, it's minor

As long as she don't switch sides like Chyna

And frees up the vagina

Turn his life to a timer

Let that ding, when it ping, it's the primer

And if it ain't Unknown T and them man, I don't like no other niner(Mm-mm)



[Chorus]

Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)

Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)

Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)

Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)

(Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)

Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)

Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)

Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)

(Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)

Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

[Outro]

(Damn, Cee done it again)

Luga Vellz

The .9's filled to the brim with Luger shells

(M1 on the beat)

It's a CGM takeover nigga, we're ringing bells

Free the mandem, haha

Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi