Who is Digga D? Instagram, age, net worth, lyrics and more revealed

4 December 2020, 16:53 | Updated: 4 December 2020, 17:16

The rapper is one of the major pioneers of the UK Drill music genre.

Digga D is a phenomenal rapper, delivering something unique, fresh and new to the UK music scene.

While the young rapper has not had the smoothest journey, being in and out of jail throughout his teenage and young adult years – he has continued to prevail and make a successful career in music.

Find out more about Digga D below,

  1. Who is Digga D?

    Digga D – real name Rhys Herbert – is one of the UK Drill rappers who is considered to be a pioneer in the music scene.

    The rapper first emerged when he was apart of West London crew '1011' before releasing a few solo singles back in 2017.

    Digga's singles consisted of "Kill Confirmed," "Play for the Pagans," "No Hook," and "Next Up."

    Digga D
    Digga D. Picture: Instagram

    Digga D's creative use of wordplay, high energy and powerful lyrics separate him from many artists.

    The rappers hits like "Chingy" and "Woi" have done significant amount of numbers with views and streams.

    Digga D's 'Woi' has been nominated for the 'song of the year' category at the 2020 MOBO Awards.

    Defending Digga D

    The BBC Three documentary focusses on the day to day life of Digga D, who addresses life after being in and out of jail since he was 17.

    In 2018, the Metropolitan police launched a campaign to remove all of his videos.

    Digga D is one of the first musicians in British history to be given a criminal behaviour order that controls his creative output.

    This means Digga D is not allowed to release any music, or videos, without informing the police first.

    If the rapper breaches the conditions of his CBO, for example 'inciting or encouraging violence', police can take it down and arrest him.

    The documentary follows the rapper and his journey to success, while still facing legal challenges.

  2. What is Digga D's age?

    Digga D is 20 years-old. Digga D's birthday is on the 29th of June.

    The rappers birth sign is a cancer.

  3. What is Digga D's instagram?

    Digga D's Instagram handle is @pyr3xliving.

  4. What is Digga D's net worth in 2020?

    Digga D's net worth in 2020 is estimated to be be around £76.1k, according to Popnable.

    The publication reports Digga D's revenue for 2019 was approximately between £30.8K - £41.1K.

  5. What are the lyrics to Digga D 'Woi'?

    Intro]
    (M1 on the beat)
    (Damn, Cee done it again)
    Big dripper
    Magnum sipper, no nail clipper
    Free Luga Vellz
    That ammi smells
    And bitch, no, I won't cut my nails (Boop, boop) (Haha)

    [Chorus]
    Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)
    Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)
    Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)
    (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)
    Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)
    Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)
    Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)
    (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

    [Verse 1]
    Pull up (Pull up)
    Let it beat (Let it beat)
    Yaga yeet (Yeet)
    Jump out, try put him in a coffin
    I pray cameras don't see
    IC3 on ITV
    If I see you, then I release
    Please release all my G's
    My next door got IPP (Free 'em up)
    She got a soft spot for the gunmen (Gunmen, gunmen)
    Man hit that shit from the back while I pull on her tracks, babe, say "West London"
    Let's have fun then (Have fun then)
    We get neck then run then (Yes)
    See the gyal that you want? Man done them (Done them)
    You're on who? Liar, come then
    Man rise it, fire, bun them

    [Chorus]
    Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)
    Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)
    Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)
    (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)
    Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)
    Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)
    Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)
    (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

    [Verse 2]
    Stuck in the dock, hickory-dickory (What?)
    Fucked 'nuff gyal like Quagmire, lol, giggity-giggity
    Gyal wan' fuck pon Digga D (Yeah, yeah)
    Laugh out loud, you're killin' me, killin' me
    Run when man get fidgety (Don't run)
    Man, we literally-literally pull up and shower your posse, Tivoli
    She likes the things in life that's finer
    Blow them racks, it's minor
    As long as she don't switch sides like Chyna
    And frees up the vagina
    Turn his life to a timer
    Let that ding, when it ping, it's the primer
    And if it ain't Unknown T and them man, I don't like no other niner(Mm-mm)

    [Chorus]
    Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)
    Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)
    Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)
    (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)
    Who's that my man? (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, fry man (Woi, woi)
    Why's he leaving his right hand? (Oi, oi)
    Ayy, come back and back your boy (Don't leave him)
    (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out, rise this toy (Woi, woi)
    Jump out (Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi)

    [Outro]
    (Damn, Cee done it again)
    Luga Vellz
    The .9's filled to the brim with Luger shells
    (M1 on the beat)
    It's a CGM takeover nigga, we're ringing bells
    Free the mandem, haha
    Woi, woi, woi, woi, woi

  6. When did Digga D go on GRM Daily Duppy?

    On November 15, Digga D shared a photo of himself in the GRM Daily Duppy studio, teasing that he will be dropping a freestyle.

    Digga D fans highly anticipate his GRM Daily Duppy after he shares photo in the studio
    Digga D fans highly anticipate his GRM Daily Duppy after he shares photo in the studio. Picture: Instagram

    The star finally gave fans what they were waiting for, when the platform premiered his freestyle on Thursday night (Dec 3).

    Check it out below.

