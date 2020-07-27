Digga D claims he's been recalled to prison in surprise new video

Digga D recalled to prison in new video. Picture: Instagram

Drill rapper Digga D claimed he was being recalled to prison in a new video shared on social media.

By Matt Tarr

Whilst 2020 has been an eventful year for everyone, rapper Digga D has experienced more of a rollercoaster year than most.

> UK Drill Rappers Snapchat Usernames: The Ultimate List

After being released from prison with a brand new look, the Drill star went on to drop the brilliant single 'Woi' before performing at Wireless Festival's virtual event Wireless Connect, however, after Digga D was allegedly threatened with prison recall, it appears that may now have happened after a new video emerged online.

Digga D released from prison with a new look. Picture: Snapchat

In the video, Digga D can be seen being escorted out of a building by a number of police officers and as someone films him he speaks directly to the camera to reveal what's going on.

Digga D says, "Oi, 'Woi' out right now. Stream It. Recall back to jail. Free the guys. I don't know why. Mad ting."

Digga D had allegedly been threatened with prison recall for attending a Black Lives Matter protest in London after he posted a photo of himself with a Black Lives Matter sign. The record label Finesse Foreva claimed that the rapper had been accused of "inciting violence" with the photo.

Digga D had been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for his role in a gang fight in West London, with the rapper released in May 2020.

The news of Digga D's recall to prison comes shortly after his well-known song 'No Diet' was certified Silver.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!