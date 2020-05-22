Digga D reveals new look as drill rapper is released from prison

Digga D reveals new look after prison release. Picture: YouTube/Snapchat

Digga D took to Snapchat to share his first picture after being released from prison.

UK Drill rapper Digga D surprised fans today as he revealed that he's been released from prison, where he'd been for the last year, and shared a glimpse of his new look.

Digga D had previously asked fans to write to him in prison, but taking to Snapchat, the 'No Diet' rapper showed he'd been hitting the gym as he revealed a more muscular physique than the last time fans saw him.

Digga D reveals new look after prison release. Picture: Snapchat

Like most people during lockdown, Digga D has also grown out his hair and he showcased his new look styled in bunches.

In 2019 Digga D released his mixtape 'Double Tap Diaries' and cemented his status as one of the UK's most exciting and talented Drill rappers.

Digga D even picked up an unlikely fan in the shape of actor and High School Musical star Zac Efron, who posted the rapper's song on his Instagram.

1 year ago today my debut project #DoubleTapDiaries came out.. new music coming sooner than you think, but what track from DTD are you still banging? pic.twitter.com/QM8nVN9SqQ — Digga D (@DiggaD_CGM) May 17, 2020

It's unclear when we can expect new music from Digga but fans will be hoping to get some new tunes from him sooner rather than later.

