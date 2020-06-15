Digga D 'threatened with prison recall' after attending Black Lives Matter protest

15 June 2020, 13:41

Digga D reportedly facing prison recall after attending Black Lives Matter protest
Digga D reportedly facing prison recall after attending Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Drill rapper Digga D was released from prison at the end of May but is reportedly facing being recalled.

According to record label Finesse Foreva, UK Drill rapper Digga D is facing the possibility of being recalled to prison just weeks after he showcased a new look following his release.

> Black Lives Matter UK: How can I donate?

Digga D posted a photo of himself attending a Black Lives Matter protest in London recently and it's reportedly due to his attendance there that he's allegedly being threatened with a recall to prison.

Taking to Twitter, Finesse Foreva said, '@DiggaD_CGM is being threatened with being recalled after posting this pic supporting #BlackLivesMatter for “Inciting Violence” Paul Golding, leader of Britain 1st attended the riots in london yesterday despite being convicted of hate crimes with no consequences #Justice4Digga'.

The label shared a picture which showed both Digga D and Britain First leader Paul Golding at the protests in London recently.

It's currently unclear whether Digga D or Paul Golding's attendance at the BLM protests were in breach of any laws, but when one person asked, 'can people take some action against this? is there any way to help him ,or it's what they say goes?', the label responded by saying, 'Quite frankly at the moment we have no idea'.

After his release from prison just weeks ago, Digga D teased upcoming new music with fellow rapper Unknown T, although it's unclear when any new music will be released from the 'No Diet' rapper.

> Find out how you can support the Black Lives Matter movement here!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Breonna Taylor: Beyoncé calls for police officers to be charged in open letter

Beyoncé calls for Breonna Taylor’s killers to be charged in open letter

Beyonce

Lil Wayne reportedly dating plus-sized model Denise Bidot

Lil Wayne reportedly dating plus-sized model Denise Bidot

Lil' Wayne

Petition to class KKK as a terrorist organisation hits one million signatures

Petition to class KKK as a terrorist group hits one million signatures
Sia faced backlash after mixing up Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in a tweet.

Sia apologises after mistaking Cardi B for Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Trending

Capital XTRA Book Club dates

When is the next Capital XTRA Book Club meeting?

Capital XTRA Book Club

Capital XTRA's Book Club: How to get involved

Black Lives Matter supporter helps far-right activist amid riot

Black Lives Matter supporter who protected injured white man speaks out
Nicki Minaj fans are convinced the star is pregnant after spotting 'baby bump' in new music video

Nicki Minaj 'pregnant': Fans convinced new video reveals "baby bump"

Nicki Minaj

Teyana Taylor confirms pregnancy with baby news interview

Teyana Taylor pregnant: Singer confirms baby news and reveals gender