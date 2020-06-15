Digga D 'threatened with prison recall' after attending Black Lives Matter protest

Drill rapper Digga D was released from prison at the end of May but is reportedly facing being recalled.

According to record label Finesse Foreva, UK Drill rapper Digga D is facing the possibility of being recalled to prison just weeks after he showcased a new look following his release.

Digga D posted a photo of himself attending a Black Lives Matter protest in London recently and it's reportedly due to his attendance there that he's allegedly being threatened with a recall to prison.

@DiggaD_CGM is being threatened with being recalled after posting this pic supporting #BlackLivesMatter for “Inciting Violence”



Paul Golding, leader of Britain 1st attended the riots in london yesterday despite being convicted of hate crimes with no consequences #Justice4Digga pic.twitter.com/HmRRWS53OD — FF #Drill8vs8 (@FinesseForeva) June 14, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Finesse Foreva said, '@DiggaD_CGM is being threatened with being recalled after posting this pic supporting #BlackLivesMatter for “Inciting Violence” Paul Golding, leader of Britain 1st attended the riots in london yesterday despite being convicted of hate crimes with no consequences #Justice4Digga'.

The label shared a picture which showed both Digga D and Britain First leader Paul Golding at the protests in London recently.

It's currently unclear whether Digga D or Paul Golding's attendance at the BLM protests were in breach of any laws, but when one person asked, 'can people take some action against this? is there any way to help him ,or it's what they say goes?', the label responded by saying, 'Quite frankly at the moment we have no idea'.

After his release from prison just weeks ago, Digga D teased upcoming new music with fellow rapper Unknown T, although it's unclear when any new music will be released from the 'No Diet' rapper.

