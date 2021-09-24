Did Jason Derulo break up with Jena Frumes?

Fans are shocked as Jason Derulo has announced that he has split from his long-term girlfriend.

The pair recently announced the birth of their son.

Jason Derulo has announced via social media that he has split up from his girlfriend, Jena Frumes.

The pair have reportedly been together over year, with the fitness model having given birth their son, Jason King, four months ago.

The star took to Twitter to share the surprising news, writing: "Jena and I have decided to part ways.".

"She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be" he continued.

Before concluding: "Pls respect our privacy in this time.".

Jena and I have decided to part ways.

The news came as more of a shock to fans as the 28 and 32 year old recently shared a romantic holiday together in Aspen, to celebrate their joint birthday on September 21st.

Just one day before their breakup was confirmed by Derulo, Frumes dedicated a sweet, now-deleted, birthday message to the star - saying: "You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share.".

Jena is yet to publicly speak on the break-up.