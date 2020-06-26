Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes confirm relationship with first public kiss

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have confirmed their romance. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Swalla' singer and TikTok superstar was spotted giving his long-rumoured girlfriend Jena Frumes a kiss on the cheek during a public outing.

Jason Derulo has confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Jena Frumes after months of speculation thanks to their viral TikTok videos.

The 'Swalla' singer, 30, and model Jena, 26, have been inseparable since the beginning of lockdown and have been cohabiting in Derulo's lavish Los Angeles mansion.

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes kissing outside Catch in West Hollywood. Picture: Backgrid

And now, they've officially confirmed their romance after being spotted on a dinner date at Catch in West Hollywood on Wednesday night (26 June). See the pictures here.

Jason can be seen giving his girlfriend Jena a kiss on the cheeks as she beams widely, before posing for a series of pictures with Jason's arm wrapped around her the entire time.

The pair appeared to colour-coordinate their outfits, with Jason wearing a tan and black jacket alongside Jena's snake print bodysuit and black leather jacket.

Jason Derulo has been spotted kissing his new girlfriend Jena Frumes (below). Picture: Getty

Jena and Jason reportedly began dating in March 2020 and decided to isolate together at Derulo's home during the coronavirus lockdown period.

"Jason and Jena hadn’t been together too long before the lockdown started but they decided to take the plunge — and they are loving it," a source told The Sun.

"They’re both outgoing, lively and spontaneous, so they’re a really good match. For a while, Jason didn’t want to be stuck down in a relationship, especially when performing around the world. But this just felt right and he is seeing what happens."

"They've been posting countless TikTok videos together since the start of lockdown and reportedly have a "really good connection".

Jena, 26, has been living at Jason Derulo's mansion since the start of lockdown. Picture: Instagram

Jason and Jena have been creating viral TikTok's together since the start of lockdown. Picture: TikTok

As for her famous ex, Jena dated Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard for fifteen months until March 2018.

She reportedly dumped him after he cheated on her with a fan. "“At least I can say I tried plus enjoyed the ride," she tweeted the time before deleting the post.

Jason dated singer Jordin Sparks for three years, before they ended their relationship in September 2014.