Who is Jason Derulo's girlfriend Jena Frumes? Instagram, net worth & age revealed

Jena Frumes has reportedly been dating Jason Derulo since March. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

American model Jena Frumes is isolating with boyfriend Jason Derulo and appearing in countless TikToks with him - but who exactly is she?

Jason Derulo is rumoured to be dating American model Jena Frumes and fans can't get enough of their viral TikToks.

The 'Swalla' singer, 30, has been isolating with girlfriend Jena in his Los Angeles mansion since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, shortly after they began dating in March.

But who is Jena Frumes? Who has she dated before and why is she famous? Here's everything we know.

Jena Frumes has reportedly been isolating with Singer Jason Derulo since the start of lockdown after they began dating in March. Picture: Instagram

What is Jena Frumes' Instagram?

Jena goes by the handle @jenafrumes on Instagram, where she frequently bikini selfies, workout videos and some of her biggest TikToks.

She has amassed almost 4 million followers on the platform.

Is Jena Frumes dating Jason Derulo?

Jena and Jason reportedly began dating in March 2020 and decided to isolate together at Derulo's Los Angeles home during the coronavirus lockdown period.

"Jason and Jena hadn’t been together too long before the lockdown started but they decided to take the plunge — and they are loving it," a source told The Sun.

‘They’re both outgoing, lively and spontaneous, so they’re a really good match. For a while, Jason didn’t want to be stuck down in a relationship, especially when performing around the world. But this just felt right and he is seeing what happens."

They've been posting countless TikTok videos together since the start of lockdown and reportedly have a "really good connection".

Jena has amassed almost 4 million followers on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

How old is Jena Frumes?

Born on September 21, 1993, Jena is 26-years-old. She was born and raised in New Jersey and later relocated to Los Angeles, California.

She attended North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina.

What is Jena Frumes' net worth?

Jena Frumes reportedly has a net worth of around $250,000, thanks to her popular social media accounts and modelling jobs. She has modelled for the likes of Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova.

Did Jena Frumes date footballer Jesse Lingard?

Jena dated Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard for fifteen months until March 2018.

She reportedly dumped him after he cheated on her with a fan. "“At least I can say I tried plus enjoyed the ride," she tweeted the time before deleting the post.