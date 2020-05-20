WATCH: Jason Derulo 'breaks front teeth' during corn on the cob TikTok challenge

The 'Talk Dirty' singer appeared to chip his two front teeth while eating corn on the cob off a power drill for a TikTok challenge.

Jason Derulo shocked fans with his latest TikTok challenge after he appeared to chip his two front teeth off.

The 'Swalla' singer, 30, filmed himself eating a corn on the cob attached to a hand drill, which spun ferociously before Jason removed it to show his missing teeth.

"Hey, have y’all seen this? I’ve always wanted to try it. Life hack," he says at the start of the video, which has since racked up over 17.5 million views on the popular video sharing platform.

Jason Derulo chipped his teeth while eating a corn on the corn from a power drill. Picture: TikTok/Jason Derulo

The singer proceeded to eat the corn from the spinning drill before letting out a yelp, and moving the drill away to reveal his shattered teeth.

Some fans thought the video was a prank, while others were convinced that the disaster was very much real. The singer later posted a video where he asked girlfriend Jena Frumes, "For real, how much do you think it’s gonna fix?"

"I know it’s f***ing ugly. It’s f***ing despicable."

Jason took the corn away to reveal his 'chipped teeth' in the video. Picture: TikTok/Jason Derulo

However, it seems Jason had us all fooled because, sure enough, in his following videos, he sported a full set of pearly whites.

Jason was also spotted in Los Angeles hours after posting the prank video, wearing a bandana over his mouth which he later pulled down to show photographers his gleaming teeth.

This isn't the first time Jason has fooled his TikTok followers into thinking he's chipped his teeth: in previous video, he tricked them after falling into his swimming pool while trying to do a handstand.

Derulo has racked up over 20 million followers on TikTok as a result of his viral videos filmed in his £3 million Los Angeles mansion, where he's been isolating with model girlfriend Jena.