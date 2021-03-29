Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes reveal they're expecting first child with sweet baby bump video

The pop star announced he and his girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together with a sweet Instagram post.

Jason Derulo is going to be a father for the first time. The singer announced that he’s expecting his first child with his girlfriend Jena Frumes.

The 'Swalla' singer revealed Jena’s pregnancy with a cute announcement video from their luxurious holiday in the Bahamas.

In the post Jason uploaded to his Instagram on Sunday (Mar 28), he wrote a sweet caption alongside the video.

‘Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,’ Jason captioned the post while Jena posted a photo Jason holding her baby bump, calling each other ‘mom and dad’.

Jason, 31, and Jena, 27, are seen strolling on the beautiful beachat the SLS Baha Mar resort. The pair hold each others hands as the camera zooms in on Jena's baby bump. Derulo lays a sweet kiss on Jena's baby bump.

While the couple are not announcing Jena's due date, they revealed that their baby is ‘coming soon’.

The pairs celebrity pals wished them a congratulations underneath Jason Derulo's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

The posts comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from their friends and their fans.

Their celebrity friends wished them congratulations. Actress Skai Jackson wrote: ‘Congrats omg!!!’

Love Island star Montana Brown commented: ‘NOO WAYYYYYY! Oh my god congratulations angel!!!!’

Influencer Tammy Hembrow commented: ‘Omg Jena !! Congrats honey.’

The couple went public with their relationship last March, after they were spotted on a dinner date.

Derulo and Frumes automatically clicked as they share the same interests. They're a TikTok dynamic duo, who are known to share creative posts. They also share couple workout videos, with many referring to them as "couple fitness goals".

In an August 2020 interview with Page Six, Jason said: ‘We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her once there before, and then the second time, I was like, “Aight. Imma go talk to her”, and the rest is history.’

The pair are going strong and have seemed to create a happy relationship.