Jason Derulo 'knocks Will Smith's teeth out' with golf club in viral TikTok

The 'Savage Love' singer previously pranked his fans into thinking he knocked his own teeth out with a power drill.

Jason Derulo is back at it again with the TikTok pranks after appearing to knock out Will Smith's teeth with a golf club.

In one of this latest videos, the 'Savage Love' singer can be seen getting a golfing lesson from the 'Gemini Man' actor. However, things take a turn when Derulo, 30, swings his club back and hits Smith in the face.

Will, 51, turns towards the camera and bares his teeth to show his front gnashers chipped in half. "Put some ice on that," Derulo says in the video, before Smith replies, "It’s my turn. It’s my turn. I only need one swing."

"I gotta stop inviting @jasonderulo over," Will Smith captioned a photo of him and Jason Derulo. Picture: Instagram

Smith then gets his revenge as the video concludes with him hitting Derulo with a golf club. "I gotta stop inviting @jasonderulo over," the actor captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram.

Back in May, Derulo tricked his fans into thinking he's broken his two front teeth after eating a corn on the cob attached to a power drill in another viral TikTok video.

Shortly after the video was posted, Jason was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a bandana over his mouth which he later pulled down to show photographers his gleaming teeth.

Derulo has racked up over 31.2 million followers on TikTok as a result of his viral videos filmed in his £3 million Los Angeles mansion, where he's been isolating with model girlfriend Jena, 26.

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship back in June after being photographed on a dinner date at Catch in West Hollywood, where Jason could be seen planting a kiss of Jena's face.