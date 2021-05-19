Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes share first photos of newborn son Jason King Derulo

Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes share first photos of newborn son Jason King Derulo. Picture: Instagram

The couple have welcomed their first child together.

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have welcomed their first child together, a son named Jason King Derulo.

The 'Savage Love' singer, 31, shared the news on social media with a video revealing Jena gave birth to their new arrival on 8th May.

"The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes," wrote Derulo, revealing the baby's name.

Jena, who has been dating the musician and TikTok star since the beginning of the pandemic last year, shared images of herself in hospital with Jason and their newborn.

"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king," she wrote, "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed, 05/08/2021".

"I love you forever @jasonderulo," she added, to which Derulo replied in the comments, "I love you".

The couple announced that they were expecting a child together in March. Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show last month, Derulo told the host he “could not be more excited” to become a father.

"I think I’ve done so much in my life, right? And I’ve been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I’m like, ‘OK, now who do I share it with?'" he said.

"Also, there (are) no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there’s no more Derulos, like I needed to make it happen because somebody’s got to carry the name."

Congratulations, Jason and Jena!