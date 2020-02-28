Dave's Brits performance receives over 200 Ofcom complaints after angry viewers call it "racist"

Dave's Brits performance received over 200 Ofcom complaints. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of angry viewers lodged complaints about both Dave and Stormzy's performances.

Prior to winning Best Album at the 2020 BRIT Awards, Dave performed a politically-charged rendition of his song 'Black' during the televised ceremony.

The 21-year-old rapper changed the original lyrics to take aim at Boris Johnson and pay tribute to the Grenfell Tower victims and Jack Merritt, one of the victims of the 2019 London Bridge terrorist attack.

"It is racist, whether or not it feels racist," he rapped. "The truth is our Prime Minister is a real racist."

"We want rehabilitation, now that would be amazing, our Grenfell victims still need accommodation. And we still need support for the Windrush Generation. Reparations for the time our people spent on plantations."

He also spoke on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent decision to step down from royal duties. "If you don’t wanna get it, then you’re never gonna get it. How the news treats Kate [Middleton] versus how they’re treating Meghan [Markle]."

In response to the performance, which initially received wide-spread praise on Twitter from viewers, Ofcom have reported that the performance received 257 complaints over claims that it was "racist".

Stormzy's energetic performance received 39 complaints from Ofcom, who said they were a mix of "racism claims" and the "nature of the performance".

The Croydon rapper, who scooped up the award for Best Male at the ceremony, performed a medley of hits from his second album 'Heavy Is The Head' and was joined on stage by fellow BRITS nominee Burna Boy.

Ofcom said of the complaints, "We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

Supporters of the 'Location' hitmaker and former Glastonbury headliner Stormzy took to social media to voice their disappointment in the complains.

I find this utterly shameful. Ofcom receive 300 complaints after Dave and Stormzy’s 'racist' Brits performances. Those on the right have no problem with racism or xenophobic comments until one of their own get called out. #TheHypocrisy #JohnsonIsARacist https://t.co/fxgEhZ6bfX — Teri ⚫️ #Labour 🌹🏳️‍🌈🤘🏻 (@Card007Teri) February 28, 2020

what a fucking joke https://t.co/5x9qj64oXV — Alice May Dear (@According2Al) February 28, 2020

Every single one of these people needs to take a long hard look at themselves. https://t.co/GL56RsBkcl — Richard Woods (@DickieWoo) February 28, 2020

Dave's Brits performance calling out racism receives over 200 Ofcom complaints....LOL peak white fragilityhttps://t.co/FodyEWv66K — Danielle (@MyLittleAfro) February 28, 2020

Both Dave and Stormzy are yet to respond to the complaints. After winning for his debut album 'Psychodrama', Dave gave a heartfelt speech, starting off by thanking his family.

"I wanna thank God, I wanna thank my mum, of course my family that's been behind me," he said. "Everyone that comes from the place that I come from, all my people from South London, all my people from East London, West London, North London, Manny, Birmingham..."

"All my young kings and queens that are chasing their dreams, I'm no different from you, I'm just a guy. Everything I'm saying is a fact, you can do anything you put your mind to."

He added, "Everyone that I know that's inside doing their time holding it down, I love you guys. Thank you so much. Streatham Vale to the world."