Who is Daphne Joy? Age, net worth and 50 Cent relationship

By Capital XTRA

Who is 50 Cent's baby mama Daphne Joy, what is her Instagram and who is her son? Here's everything you need to know.

Daphne Joy has recently made headlines after being named in the lawsuit brought against hip hop star Diddy.

The OnlyFans model and entrepreneur also has a son with rapper 50 Cent, and also has her own swimwear line.

So, who is Daphne Joy, what is her affiliation with Diddy and relationship with 50 Cent? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Daphne Joy?

Daphne Joy was born on 8 February 1987, making her currently 37-years-old. She is a model, entrepreneur and actress who was born in the Phillipines and later moved to the US.

She has appeared in a few films, including most notably Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in 2011, playing a mermaid.

What is Daphne Joy's Instagram?

Daphne Joy can be found on Instagram as simply @daphnejoy. She has over 1.5 million followers who keep up with her business pursuits, luxury vacations and salacious pics.

What's going on with Daphne Joy and Diddy?

In March 2024, Diddy's homes were raided as part of an on-going investigation and lawsuits being brought against him, which accuse him of sex trafficking and abuse.

Daphne Joy was named as a sex worker that Diddy paid regularly alongside Diddy's on/off girlfriend and City Girls member JT by music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones in a $30 million lawsuit.

The model has chosen to remain silent on the matter, declining to address the allegations publicly and offering no comment to media outlets.

Did Daphne Joy date 50 Cent?

Yes, Daphne Joy dated rapper 50 Cent from 2010 to 2013, with their son being born in 2012.

Despite the pair having split, they remain on good terms and co-parent their son together.

50 Cent weighed in on the allegations about Diddy this week and tweeted: "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done they don't come like that unless they got a case."