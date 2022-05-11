DaBaby 'exposes' baby mama DanilLeigh over alleged stalking claims

The rapper has detailed his truth, following DaniLeigh's tell-all interview. The rapper 'exposed' the singer in a new Instagram video.

DaBaby has hit back at DaniLeigh following her tell-all interview with iHeart Radio's Angie Martinez.

On Tuesday (May 10) the 27-year-old singer sat down for an in-depth interview in the park with Martinez, revealing details about her "toxic" relationship with the 'SUGE' rapper.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh started dating in 2020 but broke up in February 2021. Picture: Getty

During the interview, the mother-of-one spoke about the explosive incident where she ended up in a fight with DaBaby on Instagram Live.

"It was very triggering, very sad," Dani said of her public feud with DaBaby.

"I wish it didn't happen because I don't want my baby to see that later on in life, but she'll grow to be her own person and be able to take things in" she added.

The 'Easy' singer addressed DaBaby's claim that she was his "certified side b**ch". DaniLeigh said: "During that time, I definitely wasn't his side piece, and he knows that too."

DaBaby caught wind of the interview, and responded to DaniLeigh's comments in an Instagram video. Watch here.

"I was gon' respond a different way but I gathered myself and I decided to respond this way," he began.

He continued: "First of all, I feel like you waited too late. I told you back in December you should capitalise off of the situation so, I feel like that's a bad move."

"I also feel like it's a green move for your label to have you drop the interview the same time you dropping the new song. I feel like y'all kinda showin' y'all hand. I feel like y'all shoulda put that together better." DaBaby added.

During the video, he allegedly that he reconnected with DaniLeigh in person, and claimed they were "gettin' busy" just prior to the fight with the singer's brother, Brandon Bills.

"And I also feel like you should tell folks the real reason why I put you out. It's 'cause you was stalkin' my baby mama."

DaBaby claimed that this was interfering with his relationship with his daughter. "And that's why I had to make the adjustments back in November," he continued.

"I'm grown, I'm an adult. I don't gotta coexist with nobody who too toxic and who don't serve me well, you know what I'm saying? So, I don't owe the world no explanation for that but even when I coulda cleared my name, I took the high road."

The 'ROCKSTAR' rapper continued: "I don't want shorty broken, I just didn't want you around me no more."

"Just like today, just about to have another birthday party for my princess and you done got on here lying, playing just like before, you affecting my relationship with my other children 'cause you causing stuff over there. You need to just stay over there where you at." he added.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby were in an "on-off" relationship from 2020 to 2021. The pair welcomed their daughter in August 2021 after they had split in February that year.