City Girls fans react to JT and Yung Miami’s shock clash online amid ‘sneak diss’ tracks. Picture: Getty Images

City Girls fans have reacted to members JT and Yung Miami having a public fallout on social media.

City Girls, a rap duo consisting of JT and Yung Miami, have had a public spat over social media, and fans have had their say on the drama.

The pair got into a heated argument yesterday afternoon (Monday 8 April), after Yung Miami accused JT of "sneak dissing" her for weeks.

Fans asked questions as to why the pair had such a public fallout on social media, instead of arguing in person or in a more private situation.

City Girls is comprised of JT and Yung Miami. Picture: Getty

Yung Miami tweeted an indirect at JT and said "I ain't jealous of a soul [...] I clap for everybody I show love to EVERYBODY."

However, JT replied back and accused Yung Miami of "playing dumb", and carried on the back and forth on social media for a few hours.

The pair eventually sorted things out via a phone call, where they both took to Twitter to declare that they had made up and have a lot of love for each other.

Yung Miami started things by accusing JT of 'sneak dissing' her. Picture: Getty

The pair reconciled after a phone call. Picture: X

Fans obviously had a lot to say on the drama between JT and Yung Miami as one said: "No ma’am City Girls don’t do this on Twitter please call each other and talk this out in private."

Another said: "why are the city girls fighting?? y'all are supposed to be SISTERS!"

One fan even joked, "I Just Text The City Girls Told em Cut all That mess out," following their phone call revealing that they had resolved their argument.

