Chrissy Teigen reveals French Bulldog Pippa died in her arms after 'depressed' & 'lost' statement

The model and her husband John Legend, have both paid tribute to their French Bulldog, Pippa, who passed away in Chrissy's arms.

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her French Bulldog Pippa, died in her arms in an emotional post.

On Thursday (Jul 15) the TV personality took to Instagram to share the news that her son had passed away.

This comes a day after the cookbook author revealed she was 'depressed' and 'lost' after being cancelled over her old 'cyber-bullying' tweets.

Chrissy Teigen shares a photo of herself and her French Bulldog, Pippa – who sadly passed away. Picture: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

The 35-year-old model shared a photo of herself with her beloved pet and wrote: 'our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago.'

She continued: 'she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took s*** from ANY new dog we brought in.'

Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to Pippa in an emotional Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Teigen added: 'Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.'

Puddy is the name of the first dog that she and husband John Legend, 42, got together. Puddy passed away in March 2018.

John Legend posts a photo of himself and Pippa on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@johnlegend

Legend also payed tribute to their dog Pippa, sharing a photo of himself and Pippa, where the dog is sporting her pearls and sitting in his lap.

'This pic is her living her best life on the road with her dad, wearing pearls,' the artist shared on his Instagram.

'She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!' Legend added.

John Legend pays tribute to his and Chrissy's French Bulldog, Pippa. Picture: Instagram/@johnlegend

Teigen and Legend are still doggie parents to Penny, who is a three-legged French Bulldog they had adopted in June 2014.

They also still have an English Bulldog named Paul/Pablo, which the celebrity couple got in October 2017.

Trigger Warning: Bullying, violent and suicidal content

On Wednesday (Jul 14) Teigen admitted she is finding it difficult to cope after she was exposed for 'cyberbullying' people in years past.

Teigen went viral after Courtney Stodden revealed she had received abusive tweets from Teigen in 2011 – one in particular where Teigend told the then 16-year-old to kill themselves.

In June, Chrissy Teigen wrote an apology for her cyber-bullying tweets on Medium. Picture: Medium

She also received backlash for an insensitive post about Lindsay Lohan in January 2011 which read: 'Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone.' on Twitter.

Teigen also was called out for her 2013 tweets, where she described nine-year-old Oscar nominee Wallis as 'cocky' and called Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, then 21, a 'wh***'.

In June, Michael Costello also accused Chrissy and her stylist, Monica Rose, of blacklisting him from the industry, which lead to him being suicidal.