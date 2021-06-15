Michael Costello claims Chrissy Teigen's alleged bullying made him suicidal

Michael Costello claims Chrissy Teigen's alleged bullying made him suicidal. Picture: Getty

The Project Runway designer opened up about being 'traumatised' after allegedly being targeted by Teigen.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article mentions suicide and suicical thoughts.

Chrissy Teigen has been accused of bullying by fashion designer Michael Costello, who claims Teigen's treatment was so severe, it made him suicidal.

Teigen, 35, broke her month-long social media silence yesterday (14 Jun) to issue a public apology for her "past horrible tweets" and bullying of young women online.

Now, Costello, 38, has come forward with his own statement about how he was left "traumatised and depressed" after allegedly being bullied by Teigen.

The Project Runway designer opened up about being 'traumatised' after allegedly being targeted by Teigen. Picture: Getty

"As a result of what Chrissy Teigen did to me in 2014, I am not okay," wrote Costello. Picture: Getty

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Project Runway star said he would "not be happy until I speak my mind" and admitted that he "wanted to kill myself" after Teigen allegedly accused him of being racist in 2014.

"For the past 7 years, I’ve lived with a deep, unhealed trauma," he wrote, adding that Teigen "apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a Photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been proven to be false by Instagram and since taken down."

Costello shared alleged screenshots of messages between himself and Teigen, saying that the model "told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on."

Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose went "out of their way to threaten people and brands that if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them," Costello claims.

"Each time I have pleaded with Chrissy Teigen or Monica Rose to see the whole story before believing a false narrative a former disgruntled employee cast upon me, they didn't give me the time of day."

"So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself," Costello said, recalling that he "didn't see the point of living" in the wake of the situation.

"There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have powers to close doors with a single text."

Costello detailed that he considered "taking my own life" as recently as last week. "As a result of what Chrissy Teigen did to me in 2014, I am not okay... To this day, I am still not able to recover from the years of trauma I have experienced."

Teigen is yet to respond to the statement.