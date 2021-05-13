What did Chrissy Teigen say to Courtney Stodden?

What happened between Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden? Here's everything you need to know about their exchange.

Chrissy Teigen has been in the headlines after she apologised to Courtney Stodden for the striking messages she sent the American model in 2011 and 2012.

In a recent interview with Daily Beast, reality TV star Stodden – who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns – opened up about the harsh criticism they faced in the media after marrying 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011, at the age of 16.

Courtney Stodden is an American media personality, model, singer, and songwriter. Stodden is well known for being married to actor Doug Hutchison. Picture: Getty

Although Hutchison was the adult in relationship, Stodden bore the brunt of the public criticism that came with their relationship.

Stodden even claimed that acting coach Hutchison was mentally and emotionally abusive to them, but was still subjected to the majority of the criticism.

In the interview, Stodden revealed that they have now looked back on their relationship with Hutchison, and feels he had “groomed” and “absolutely taken advantage of” them.

However, Stodden claims they were still vilified and treated horribly – particularly mentioning one comment from media personality Chrissy Teigen – which stood out to them.

Chrissy Teigen is an American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur. She is married to singer John Legend. Picture: Getty

Here's everything that happened between Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden.

What did Chrissy Teigen initially say to Courtney Stodden? In a recent interview with Daily Beast, Courtney Stodden revealed that Chrissy Teigen said some horrific things to them and Stodden's then-husband, Doug Hutchison. The now-26-year-old model said that Teigen repeatedly encouraged them to kill themself on Twitter. "[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die,'" they said during the interview. Stodden added that neither Teigen nor any of the other big names who bullied them “sought to apologise or sent any kind of love my way.” After the interview was released to the public, Teigen’s old tweets resurfaced, confirming that she had harassed the then-teenage Stodden on social media. See tweets below. Chrissy Teigen's old tweets have been resurfaced on the social media platform. Picture: Twitter/@chrissyteigen Chrissy Teigen's tweets from 2012 has resurfaced after Courtney Stodden addressed them in a recent interview. Picture: Twitter/@chrissyteigen Chrissy Teigen has now apologised for her old tweets. Picture: Twitter/@chrissyteigen Chrissy Teigen tells Courtney Stodden she "hates" them in old tweets. Picture: Twitter/@chrissyteigen Did Chrissy Teigen apologise to Courtney Stodden? On Wednesday (May 12) Chrissy Teigen addressed her old tweets aimed at Stodden in a long Twitter thread. “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world,” she began. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.” Teigen continued: "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel." Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021 "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!" "I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago." Teigen added.

