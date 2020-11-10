Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna talks to baby Jack's ashes in sweet video

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna talks to baby Jack's ashes in sweet video. Picture: Getty

Chrissy and her husband John Legend lost their third child in September.

Chrissy Teigen shared a heart-warming video of her daughter Luna talking to her little brother Jack's ashes.

Cookbook author Chrissy, 34, and her husband John Legend, 41, lost their third child Jack after Chrissy suffered a stillbirth in September following many complications during her pregnancy.

On Monday (9 Nov), Chrissy showed her Instagram followers a small white box containing baby Jack's ashes with a blessed, holy Thai string wrapped around it.

She also shared that Luna, four, had placed a therapy bear next to the box and had left one of her favourite snacks for Jack on top of it.

In the second video, Luna can be seen talking to Jack's ashes, saying, "Hi guys! This is baby Jack and I'm Teddy. I'm Luna. How are you doing today?"

Chrissy captioned her post, "im just thinking a lot about jack today. our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really. we try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way.

"I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot."

Chrissy and John got matching tattoos in honour of baby Jack, inking his name onto their wrists in cursive. Picture: Twitter/@chrissyteigen

Chrissy and John got matching tattoos in honour of baby Jack, inking his name onto their wrists in cursive. Tattoo artist Winter Stone, who tattooed the coupled, wrote on Instagram, 'JACK @chrissyteigen @johnlegend My heart is with you, sending you all the love!'

At the end of October, Chrissy penned a heartbreaking letter following the loss of baby Jack, thanking those who sent her messages and shared their own personal experiences after she first shared the news a month prior.

Chrissy said she was grateful for the acts of kindness from strangers and thanked husband John for being "my best friend and love of my life."

Our thoughts are with Chrissy, John and their loved ones.