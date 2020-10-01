Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbreakingly reveal they have lost their baby boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend heartbreakingly reveal they have lost their baby boy. Picture: Getty

Trigger warning: Distressing content. The couple lost their son halfway through Chrissy's pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen has announced the heartbreaking news and she and husband John Legend have lost their baby.

The 34-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday (30 Sept) to announce the tragic death of their son, who they had named Jack, in a lengthy post.

Last week, Chrissy was admitted to hospital after suffering with heavy bleeding. She said she was about "halfway" through her pregnancy, which is around 20 - 24 weeks.

They couple lost their son, Jack, halfway through her pregnancy after "many complications". Picture: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Chrissy began her post, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

Chrissy revealed that 'for some reason' she and John had been naming their bay boy Jack, despite only naming their children after their birth.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," wrote Chrissy. Picture: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Chrissy and John share two children: Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. Picture: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Chrissy shared a series of heartbreaking black-and-white photos from the hospital alongside her post, showing her cradling her baby in her arms as John leans by her side.

"Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real," Chrissy tweeted after sharing the tragic news. "We love you, Jack," tweeted John, sharing Chrissy's original post.

Our love, thoughts and prayers are with Chrissy and John.