Chrissy Teigen hilariously raps to Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' in throwback video

15 April 2020, 15:09 | Updated: 15 April 2020, 15:12

Chrissy Teigen jokingly showed off her rap skills in a funny throwback video with husband John Legend.
Picture: Getty

The model jokingly showed off her rapping skills to her husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen has got all the bases covered, it seems - she's a television host, a cookbook author, a model, a mother... and a rapper?

The 'Cravings' author, 34, took to Instagram to share a hilarious throwback video of herself spitting the lyrics to 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem in the face of her husband, John Legend.

"a lot of people don’t know this but before this all started I was well on my way to discovering my talent for quickly-spoken words aka “rap” music. what was merely a source of entertainment for me growing up became more than just something I could listen to others do," she teased.

View this post on Instagram

a lot of people don’t know this but before this all started I was well on my way to discovering my talent for quickly-spoken words aka “rap” music. what was merely a source of entertainment for me growing up became more than just something I could listen to others do. I needed to spit for myself. The first time I got in the studio, my fingers and voice shook like a dog straight out of the bath, a sputtering car engine in a cold winter’s night. But I knew once I passed that moment of fear, the anxiety would turn into lyrics so poignant and beautiful that the world needed to hear. I used my new gift in every which way I could, sharing the sweet sounds and effortlessness even with a baby growing inside me. It was almost like the baby was lending me it’s small talent for rap as well - I was even better than before. Here is me (song written by me) performing for john before his role as Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar - a role that eventually lead to him getting the EGOT. there were no limits to what I was capable of. Maybe one day when this is all over we will meet again

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

"I needed to spit for myself. The first time I got in the studio, my fingers and voice shook like a dog straight out of the bath, a sputtering car engine in a cold winter’s night."

"But I knew once I passed that moment of fear, the anxiety would turn into lyrics so poignant and beautiful that the world needed to hear."

She continues, "I used my new gift in every which way I could, sharing the sweet sounds and effortlessness even with a baby growing inside me. It was almost like the baby was lending me it’s small talent for rap as well - I was even better than before."

In the throwback video, Chrissy can be seen with her arms wrapped around Legend while pregnant with the couple's son, Miles.

John Legend, who married Chrissy in 2013, is first black man to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT).
Picture: Getty

"Here is me (song written by me) performing for john before his role as Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar - a role that eventually lead to him getting the EGOT. there were no limits to what I was capable of. Maybe one day when this is all over we will meet again."

Legend, who married Chrissy in 2013, famously became the first black man to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT) following his 2018 Emmy win for playing Jesus Christ in NBC's adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Keep it up, Chrissy.

