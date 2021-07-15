Chrissy Teigen says she's 'depressed' & 'lost' after being 'cancelled' over old tweets

The TV star and model has detailed her struggles following the explosive resurface of her old tweets – where she received backlash for being a 'bully'.

Chrissy Teigen revealed she has been 'depressed' and 'lost' after receiving backlash for 'cyber-bullying' people in past years.

On Wednesday (Jul 14) the 35-year-old model has addressed the bullying scandal for the first time since her June apology.

The TV personality took to Instagram to share her view from being apart of 'cancel club.'

Chrissy Teigen was exposed for her old 'cyber-bullying' tweets from 2011-2013 in June 2021. Picture: Getty

Chrissy explained how it 'feels so weird to pretend like nothing happened' while she feels like 'utter s**t in real life,' with her 34 million followers.

'Iiiii don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life,' the statement began, alongside a first-person perspective photo taken in Teigen's living room.

Chrissy Teigen shares a snap of her on her sofa while explaining how she feels following the bullying scandal. Picture: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

'Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.'

Chrissy admitted that the way she is dealing with it isn't the right way, writing: 'But I do know that however I'm handling this now isn't the right answer.'

'I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay,' she said, adding: 'I'm not used to any other way!!'

Chrissy went on to say that 'Cancel club' was 'fascinating,' but that she's 'learned a whollllle lot' from being in that predicament,

'Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it, and it's hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you've clearly done something wrong.'

'It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow.' Chrissy added.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend started dating in 2006. The pair got married in 2013. Picture: Getty

Speaking directly to her fans, Chrissy expressed her loved for them, writing: 'All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I'm just...tired of being sick with myself all day.'

'I don't even know if it's good to say any of this because it's gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can't do this silent s**t anymore!'

Then, the star sympathised with anyone else who's been 'cancelled,' writing: 'If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!' before signing off with love and thanks.'

In June, Chrissy Teigen attempted to right her wrongs with an apology on Medium. Picture: Medium

Teigen received backlash after her 2011 abusive tweets aimed at 16-year-old Courtney Stodden – one in which she told Stodden to kill themselves.

Lindsay Lohan was also on the receiving end of an insensitive post by Teigen, where a post from January 2011 read: 'Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone.' on Twitter.

Teigen also came under fire for her 2013 tweets, where she described nine-year-old Oscar nominee Wallis as 'cocky' and called Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, then 21, a 'wh***'.

Last month, Michael Costello accused Chrissy and her stylist, Monica Rose, of blacklisting him from the industry, which lead to him being suicidal.